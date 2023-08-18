1. Jaiden Ellis-Lahey | Wide receiver | Freshman

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Jaiden Ellis-Lahey offers a big presence on the perimeter for the Panthers.

According to Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley, the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-product stood out throughout fall camp.

2. Josh Jenkins | Running back | Redshirt Freshman

A number change from 37-26 is not the only thing new about the second-year back out of Des Moines Lincoln.

UNI running backs Atif Austin compared Jenkins to former Panthers superstar David Horne last season and, according to offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder, Jenkins grew the most from last season out of the Panthers’ running backs.

3. Ben Belken | Linebacker | Junior

The runway is clear for Belken to take over and lead the UNI defense as the most experienced returner in the linebacker room.

Appearing in nine games a season ago, making 18 tackles and two tackles for loss, Belken said he learned as much as he could from Spencer Cuvelier, Bryce Flater and Riley Van Whye, UNI’s new linebacker coach.

With Cuvelier and Flater gone due to graduation, Belken will be the go-to playmaker on the second level of the UNI defense.

4. Fletcher Marshall Jr. | Defensive back | Junior

A transfer from East Carolina, Marshall steadily climbed the depth chart at defensive back since joining the program according to UNI defensive backs coach Keelon Brookins.

“He is picking it up,” Brookins said. “He does it our way. He is learning. Everything we ask him to do, he is doing it our way.”

At 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, Brookins said Marshall provides a long-bodied option in the secondary and “he can run.”

5. Cartez Crooks-Jones | Defensive line | Graduate Senior

A transfer from Kansas State, Crooks-Jones struggled to find playing time in Manhattan,but brings size to the outside of the UNI defensive line.

Although he forgot to mention Crooks-Jones at first, Farley called him a “very good” football player, who can make an impact alongside established playmakers in Khristian Boyd, Caden Houghtelling, Devin Rice, Cordarrius Bailey and Cannon Butler.