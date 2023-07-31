Less than 24 hours after landing a pair of commits out of Illinois, the Northern Iowa football recruiting class of 2024 added another stately duo on Monday.

Western Dubuque's Brock Carpenter announced his commitment on Monday morning.

Carpenter posted 28.5 total tackles including two tackles for loss which were both sacks as well as three interceptions. He also contributed 168 receiving yards on 15 receptions on offense.

Ankeny's Connor Kayser joined Carpenter in the class of 2024 less than two hours later.

Kayser, who played for UNI offensive line coach Rick Nelson at Ankeny the previous two seasons, recorded 42.5 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, including two sacks, in his junior season.

Kayser chose the Panthers over offers from Marshall, Lindenwood and North Dakota.

College Football: UNI lands pair of commits out of Illinois Northern Iowa added two commits to its football class of 2024 from the Land of Lincoln on Sunday night.