CEDAR FALLS — It was not difficult to recognize the differences between the Northern Iowa offense in 2021 and 2022.

Even with one additional game in 2021, the Panthers offense put up 529 more total yards last season—81.1 more yards per game than the year prior.

In his first year as offensive coordinator, a title he shared with former UNI offensive line coach Ryan Clanton, in addition to quarterback coaching duties, Bodie Reeder turned the Panthers offense into a dynamic and explosive attack.

Reeder’s “Run for yards, throw for miles” offense seemed to unlock 2021 starting quarterback Theo Day to the tune of an all-conference season.

“If we can run the ball enough to get the coverages that we want to be explosive in the pass game, we are going to be able to throw it a long way,” Reeder said. “It is not throw it a million times or anything like that. All this bleeds together.

If we can run the ball well enough to get the coverages that allow us to be explosive in the pass game, we have something going on.”

The simple-sounding philosophy worked as UNI finished with the 16th-ranked offense in FCS with 444.9 yards per game—up from 60th in FCS the year prior—while Day led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in passing efficiency (169.0) and finished sixth in the nation.

According to Day, the secret of their successes in 2022 lied in the simplicity of Reeder’s system.

“Just the reads—who we are reading—and how that affects where we are going with the ball,” Day said. “Simplifying the offense was probably the biggest difference that allowed me to play more fast and free and make more big plays.”

According to Day, he and Reeder built trust in one another as the season wore on and they learned to understand each other.

“It started in the spring,” Day said. “He is a very personable guy and easy to get along with so that was not terribly difficult to build that relationship with him. As far as being in games and play calling, we did build it on the fly. As the season went on, I got a better understanding of what he was going to call, and he also got a better understanding of what I liked.”

Plenty of excitement surrounds the Panthers’ offense ahead of the 2023 season as both Reeder and Day return for the upcoming campaign. According to Reeder, the excitement creates an incredible atmosphere and culture inside the program during fall camp.

“Our team, right now, is extremely eager to get better every day,” Reeder said. “They have a chip on their shoulder. They play together really well. Offense, defense, we have great practices…They are really, really fun to be around. There is not a lot of complaining or having to prod guys to practice. These guys want to practice and get better every day.”

Reeder’s rise to prominence with UNI is the latest point on a timeline that did not originally appear to end with him working as a college football coach.

An eight-stop, nation-trotting journey started at Eastern Illinois in 2009. Reeder lost his starting quarterback job to Iowa transfer Jake Christensen despite 21 starts over the previous two seasons with the Panthers and shifted his attention to life after football.

The former Bloomington Pantagraph Athlete of the Year settled on sticking with the game, but at the high school level. Reeder’s plan never came to fruition.

“After my senior year, coach Bob Spoo, who was my head coach at Eastern Illinois, who was a legend there…he said, ‘You can stay on as a graduate assistant,’” Reeder said. “But, you have to go to defense. I was a quarterback. It struck me, ‘Well, I will get my masters and then I am going to go coach high school football.’ I went to defense, and I was the world’s worst GA—of all time—because I did not know anything about defense, but it ended up helping me in the long run. The bug bit me.”

After one season as a GA at Eastern Illinois, Reeder took a job as the quarterbacks coach at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, a Division-III program in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and then the Blue Devils’ offensive coordinator in 2013. The passing game at UW-Stout improved each season under Reeder, allowing him to obtain a position at Oklahoma State as an offensive quality control coach.

With the Pokes, Reeder experience coaching at the highest collegiate level with trips to the Cactus, Alamo and Sugar Bowls. He also picked up the idea for a “Run for yards, throw for miles” offense from Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Reeder then made stops at Eastern Washington (2017-18), North Texas (2019), Utah State (2020) and Auburn (2021) before arriving in Cedar Falls in early 2022.

Although the eighth stop—and eighth different state—on his coaching journey may not be the last, Reeder found a family at UNI for himself and his family at home. Last season, Reeder developed a habit of racing out of the UNI-Dome each night following practice to get home.

“There is nothing more important to me than my…family,” Reeder said. “Our family is growing. You have two little ones at home now. There is nothing better than going home and seeing those guys, getting them running up to me when I walk in the door.”

However, Reeder said the race to the door happens on his way to the office in the morning.

“It is no different when you walk in the doors,” Reeder said. “I love seeing our players. Our players love being around our team, our coaches. I think that is what makes UNI special. We are all in this together.”

According to Reeder, football furnished him with ‘a lot’ in life from his wife to his children to the opportunity to live across the country. It is a message he tries to convey to his players.

“Ultimately, these guys are going to be friends for life,” Reeder said. “They may think they have close friends from high school, but it is the people that you went to college with that are going to stand up with you in your wedding and be there for you for the rest of your life…

I have coached Division-III. We played against our rivals, River Falls, and I got butterflies before that game. I coached in the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss. I got butterflies before that game. I coached against South Dakota State last year, the No. 1 team in the country coming in—should have beat them. [I] had butterflies before that game. Ball is ball. I love being here and I love UNI because ball is important, and it is a lot of fun.”