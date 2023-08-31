CEDAR FALLS – High School college football camps are usually filled with the best of the best prospects.

They are the tallest and fastest. They can jump higher and hit harder than most.

Chase Arends fit none of those molds during the summer of 2017.

The then Dike-New Hartford senior-to-be was a shade taller than 6-feet and weighed a lot less than all the 6-foot-6ish, 300-pound prospects that surrounded him.

But as the weekend went on, Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley kept finding himself circling back to the too short, too small kid.

“You are always looking for the next Spencer Brown, Trevor Penning,” Farley said. “We had pass rusher after pass rusher and here is this little guy from Dike, Iowa … a big man now … but he never got beat. I kept grabbing guys from defense that were the best guys on defense and said come over here and pass rush that kid.”

And as Farley watched, hoping to find his next big defensive star for the Panthers, he only say this too short, too small kid winning match up after match up.

“I was looking at the defensive linemen to see if they were any good and they couldn’t beat Chase,” Farley recalls. “So I was going I should just take Chase instead of all these other guys I was looking at.”

Arends received a preferred walk-on invite after that camp and now six years later, he is one of six captains of the 2023 UNI football squad.

“I kind of remember that a little bit … I do,” smiles Arends, now a strapping 6-foot-1, 295-pound starting center for the Panthers. “I remember going into that camp understanding I am the undersized guy so if I’m going to get invited to this University I’ve got to do something.

“I don’t know … but on that day maybe all those guys kept tripping, maybe the outdoor field wasn’t having its best day for them because it went pretty good for me.”

That was a good day for Arends. The past five seasons with UNI, however, have still been about proving he belonged.

After redshirting in 2018, Arends saw no action in 2019. In 2020, as everyone knows, the season was cancelled.

In the spring of 2021, Arends started three of UNI’s eight spring season games earning Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Linemen of the Week honors against Youngstown State.

But over the next two seasons, Arends appeared in just eight games for the Panthers.

With plans to graduate, Arends received an offer he couldn’t refuse. Farley asked him to come back and be a leader on what will be a young, but talent offensive line.

“He’s always been that next man in guy,” Farley said. “He could’ve easily graduated and moved on, but he wanted to play. He leads us in the weight room every day and has been doing that for five years.

“So he didn’t have to be the guy to do the work, he was doing the work to be the guy.”

Farley says the story of the 2023 season with start with guys like Arends because the work and effort he put in saw him voted as one of six UNI captains by his peers.

Arends said he went back and forth on coming back figuring he’d be the old guy and maybe he didn’t still have what it would take. But one reason pushed him to return.

“This is my second season on scholarship and first having enough scholarship to cover tuition,” Arends said. “This University has given me so much and I just want to give back … you have to love it and I love it here.”

Farley and offensive line coach Rick Nelson are both big believers that Arends will get the job done and he will do it at a high level.

Farley said it takes a lot of small intangibles to be the one directing traffic for the offensive line and Arends has them all.

Nelson scoffed at those who say Arends can’t get the job done because he is too short and too small.

“The best kid I coached here was Austin Steichen and he was all of 6-foot-2,” Nelson said. “I think people get all blown up with how big a guy is … I mean you look at the Chicago Bears 1985 Super Bowl champ team … their biggest guy was 282 pounds.

“Chase weighs 290, 295 and that is big enough. He is strong and he is smart. He has quick feet. He will do fine. I’m not too worried about his size.”

Arends will direct an offensive line that will be breaking in four new starters.

Jared Penning is the lone returning starter, and he has switched from guard to tackle. Tristan Roper and Blake Anderson have playing experience.

Penning and Anderson will start at left and tackle, respectively, redshirt sophomore Carson Pelton is listed at No. 1 at left guard and Iowa transfer Josh Volk is slotted in to start at right guard.

“We all have a little bit of experience,” Arends said. “Jared has the most, but he has never worked with the guard he will be working with. I’ve never worked with either guard. So, what we’ve been working on in camp is working together as a group and learning each other a little bit.”