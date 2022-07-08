Northern Iowa announces new voice for football, basketball play-by-play

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa and LEARFIELD named J.W. Cox director of broadcasting and the new "voice" for football and men's basketball, replacing 29-year broadcaster Gary Rima who retired in May.
Cox will be on the call for the first time on Saturday, September 3 when UNI takes on Air Force in the first game of the Panthers’ football season.
According to a press release from the university, Cox’s responsibilities will include play-by-play for UNI football and men’s basketball, hosting the one-hour seasonal coaches’ shows and manage ‘select digital content.’
Director of Athletics David Harris said, in the release, UNI is ‘ecstatic’ to announce the hiring of Cox.
"J.W. is extremely talented, and we're proud to have him join the UNI Panther family," Harris said. "When Gary retired after basketball season, I did say he was leaving big shoes to fill in the booth – and J.W. wears those shoes. We found our voice."
People are also reading…
Since 2016, Cox served as the play-by-play voice for St. Cloud State. While with the Huskies, he lent his talents to the football and men’s and women’s basketball programs. Additionally, Cox provided on-site direction of technical and sales fulfillment.
Cox also worked for the Minnesota News Network, a statewide network of more than 60 stations, anchoring hourly newscasts. He also served as the No. 2 play-by-play voice for television/radio simulcast and a digital studio host for the St. Paul Saints Minor League Baseball Club
"I'm so excited to have the chance to tell the stories of UNI student-athletes to a passionate audience built by such a legend behind the mic,” Cox said. “Gary Rima is impossible to replace, but I'm excited for all the Panther fans to get a chance to learn who I am. This is an opportunity I've worked towards my entire career and I can't wait to get started. My wife and two daughters and I are so thrilled by the chance to join the Panther family and the community in the Cedar Valley."
General manager for Panther Sports Properties Brian Gabel described Cox as experienced and ‘versatile.’
"We're thrilled to welcome J.W. and his family to Cedar Falls and UNI," said Brian Gabel, general manager for Panther Sports Properties, LEARFIELD's local team dedicated to UNI. "J.W. has a versatile skill set and brings with him a wide range of experience calling football, basketball and baseball, plus he comes from a LEARFIELD partner school in St. Cloud State. We're very excited for him to get started next month."