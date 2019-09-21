CEDAR FALLS -- It was a defensive gem. It was ugly, otherwise.
Ninth-ranked Northern Iowa's defense picked off three Idaho State passes and the Panthers rallied for a 13-6 victory Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
UNI picked off three passes and the Panthers had five sacks while holding the Bengals to 203 total yards.
UNI (2-1) trailed the entire game before Will McElvain hit Isaiah Weston for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 14:14 left in the fourth quarter to put the Panthers ahead for the first time.
Matthew Cook had field goals of 38 and 21, the second with 2:11 left in the game.
Idaho State (1-2) led 6-3 at halftime as UNI's offense struggled mightly.
The Panthers managed just 234 total yards on 60 plays, but got a second half spark from Tyler Hoosman whose 22-yard run sparked the go-ahead touchdown drive.
Hoosman, who played sparingly in the first two games, finished with 55 rushing yards and caught one pass for 29.
UNI managed just 59 yards on 28 offensive in the first half as Idaho State's defense had the Panthers' number
The only points UNI scored came after freshman cornerback Omar Brown picked off a Gunnar Amos pass and returned it to the ISU 26 with 2:27 left to half.
Still, the Panthers weren't able to convert on a 3rd and 2 from the Bengal 18 and had to settle for a 35-yard Matthew Cook field goal.
UNI went three-and-out on its first four possession and did not register its first, first down until the 10 minute mark of the second quarter when Will McElvain hit Jaylin James for a 16-yard gain.
ISU, starting back-up quarterback Gunnar Amos, scored on its first possession, a 42-yard field goal by Kevin Ryan. Ryan added a 35-yard field goal with 13:03 left in the second quarter for a 6-0 lead.
UNI 13, Idaho State 6
Idaho State;3;3;0;0 -- 6
Northern Iowa;0;3;0;10 -- 13
First quarter
ISU -- FG Ryan 42, 7:21 (Drive: 12 plays, 45 yards, 5:24).
Second quarter
ISU -- FG Ryan 35, 13:03. (Drive: 6 plays, 14 yards, 1:57).
UNI -- FG Cook 38, 1:06. (Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:21).
Fourth quarter
UNI -- Weston 17 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 14:14. (Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 2:30).
UNI -- FG Cook 31, 2:11. (Drive: 7 plays, 37 yards, 2:22).
