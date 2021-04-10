No. 2 North Dakota State escapes UNI-Dome in Panthers' regular-season finale

NDSU led 10-6 at halftime.

After the Bison missed a 32-yard field goal late in the first quarter, UNI drove 66 yards in 14 plays and got a 31-yard field goal from Matthew Cook to take a 3-0 lead with 11:41 left in the second.

The Panthers got two key third-down conversions on pass plays from McElvain to Logan Wolf for 13, and McElvain to Tyler Hoosman for 15 to extend the drive.

UNI turned a short field into a 35-yard field goal from Cook to go up 6-0, with 3:32 left to half but the Bison scored twice in the closing minutes on a pair of big plays from Watson.

Watson fielded Cook’s ensuing kickoff after the second field and sliced through UNI’s kick coverage outracing a pair of Panthers for the 100-yard kickoff return.

The Panthers responded by driving to the Bison 45 with 1:13 left but Farley elected to punt on a fourth down and less than a yard. Three plays later, Watson got open over the middle for a 61-yard gain to set up a Jake Reinholz 42-yard field goal as first-half clock expired.