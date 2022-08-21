New faces need to step up on UNI's defensive line

CEDAR FALLS — Spencer Cuvelier had the best seat in the house when it came to witnessing the brilliance of former Northern Iowa defensive tackle Jared Brinkman.

Positioned behind Brinkman, the two-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Cuvelier recently said he hasn’t played with or behind a better player.

Cuvelier also understands all the double and triple team blocks that Brinkman ate up allowed him to do his job and life at middle linebacker may be a touch tougher early on in 2022.

When UNI takes the field September 3 at Air Force, Cuvelier won’t see the familiar No. 44. Brinkman, along with fellow standout defensive tackle Tim Butcher, have graduated.

New names and numbers will be playing in front of Cuvelier and the senior says he has all the confidence in the world in Khristian Boyd, Jack Kriebs, Ethan George, Dylan Boles and the rest of their gang of defensive linemen.

He is confident in saying that because Brinkman and Butcher were not only good players, but excellent leaders for that group learning that trait from positional coach and new UNI assistant head coach Bryce Paup.

“We are going to be good overall. I understand they are not going to be Jared Brinkman, but they are going to work their tails off just like he did,” Cuvelier said. “I think those guys (Brinkman and Butcher) did an excellent job of teaching the younger guys. They are going to be tougher than nails.

“I’m really excited about what we got going on up front.”

Fellow senior, defensive back, Benny Sapp concurs with Cuvelier.

“There are a lot of new faces, but those guys have bought in, especially the young guys who have done well adjusting to the pace. It is a huge gap, but they are closing it every day so I’m proud of those guys.”

Boyd, a junior, is the most seasoned of the bunch as he appeared in 10 games a year ago and recorded 20 tackles, including 3 ½ for loss and two sacks. Kriebs saw action in six games and recorded six tackles.

Those three join three additional veteran defensive ends – Caden Houghtelling, Devin Rice and Sean Wendel. Houghtelling, preseason all-conference pick by Phil Steele, ranked fifth in the MVFC in sacks with 7 ½ and his three fumble recoveries ranked third in the nation. He also had an interception. Rice chipped in 19 tackles, including five for loss.

UNI head coach Mark Farley also dipped into the transfer portal and brought in Iowa State transfer Cordarrius Bailey and Winona State transfer Colin Klatt, a Cedar Falls native.

“Devin, Caden, Khristian, those are three good, established defensive linemen,” Farley said. “They are proven. They need to continue to improve to go to another level.”

Farley said guys like Bailey and Boles, players he described as mature, and redshirt freshman Cannon Butler, a Columbus Catholic graduate, are three players who need to step up and establish themselves this season to provide additional depth.

“You don’t replace guys like Brinkman and Butcher,” Farley said. “You don’t replace them, you just try to get back to what they were because they brought a lot to our team.”

