NDSU-UNI 2021 will be good, 2020 would have been electric

CEDAR FALLS – It would have been great.

Saturday’s Missouri Valley Football Conference game between North Dakota State-Northern Iowa football programs should be a fun contest.

+3 UNI's Elerson Smith, Spencer Brown wow scouts at Panther Pro Day In front of more than 40 NFL scouts and personnel, Brown, Smith and three former teammates – Jackson Scott-Brown, Trevor Allen and Jaylin Smith – took part in UNI’s annual Pro Day inside the UNI-Dome.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and forced the cancellation of the MVFC fall season the game Sept 26, 2020 game at the UNI-Dome between the Bison and Panthers had the prospects of being a doozy.

UNI administrators potentially would have been forced to find additional temporary seating for all the NFL personnel that would’ve wanted access to evaluate the game.

When the NFL Draft is conducted later this month there could be as many as four former Bison and Panthers that will hear their names called.

NDSU quarterback Trey Lance is expected to be a Top 10 pick, and offensive linemen Dillon Radnuz will also go in the first two days as will UNI offensive tackle Spencer Brown and defensive end Elerson Smith.

“How about that,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said Monday. “As you know the talent that would’ve been on the field in that particular game last fall may have been the best ever in this league. You are talking multiple draftable players as well as NFL free agents.