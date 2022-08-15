MVFC releases 2023, 2024 conference schedules

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Football Conference released the full conference slates for all its member schools Monday.

Most notable in the announcement, Northern Iowa will not face off against Murray State in either of the Racers’ first two seasons as a member of the MVFC.

In 2023, UNI’s conference season begins off a bye on Sept. 30 when the Panthers host the Youngstown State Penguins at the UNI-Dome. The Panthers own the series with a record of 25-9. During the fall 2021 season, UNI defeated YSU, 34-7, while holding the Penguins to just 250 yards of offense.

On Oct. 7, the Panthers travel to Terre Haute, Indiana, for a matchup against the Indiana State Sycamores. UNI holds a 29-5 record in the all-time series. The two teams will meet in Cedar Falls in the 2022 season.

The Panthers stay on the road for their next game as they head to Brookings, South Dakota, for a matchup against South Dakota State on Oct. 14. Less than 10 points decided the last three games in the series between the Panthers and Jackrabbits.

UNI returns home for a matchup against North Dakota on Oct. 21. While the game marks the 33rd meeting of the teams, it will only be their second meeting as MVFC foes.

After their brief home stint, the Panthers head to Normal, Illinois, for a matchup against Illinois State on Oct. 28. UNI held a three-game winning streak against the Redbirds before a 17-10 road loss during the 2021 season snapped the streak.

UNI takes on another Prairie State team when it hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Nov. 4. The Panthers own a three-game winning streak against WIU with an average margin of victory of 27.7 points.

The Panthers hit the road for their final away game of the regular season to take on the Missouri State Bears on Nov. 11. UNI won 14 games in a row against the Bears from 2006 to 2019, but lost the last two meetings.

UNI rounds out its 2023 conference schedule with a matchup against perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in the UNI-Dome on Nov. 18. The only MVFC team to hold the series lead over the Panthers, the Bison have won the previous eight contests.

The 2023 season gets underway with nonconference matchups against Iowa State, Weber State and, potentially, Idaho State. In total, UNI plays five home games and six road games in the 2023 regular season.

Much like in 2023, UNI’s schedule features an abundance of road games in the 2024 season. Following three road, nonconference games against Nebraska and Hawaii, UNI starts its conference slate on the road against North Dakota on Oct. 5.

The Panthers play a pair of back-to-back home games as they host South Dakota State on Oct. 12 and Illinois State on Oct. 19.

After its brief home stand, UNI hits the road for games against Western Illinois and Youngstown State on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, respectively.

After a hosting Indiana State on Nov. 9, the Panthers head north to take on North Dakota State in the FargoDome on Nov. 16.

UNI will play its fourth and final home game Nov. 23 when the Panthers host Missouri State.

UNI 2023, 2024 Conference Football Schedule 2023 Sept. 30 - Youngstown State, Oct. 7 - @Indiana State, Oct. 14 - @South Dakota State, Oct. 21 - North Dakota, Oct. 28 - @Illinois State Nov. 4 - Western Illinois, Nov. 11 - @Missouri State, Nov. 18 - North State 2024 Oct. 5 - @North Dakota, Oct. 12 - South Dakota State, Oct. 19 - Illinois State, Oct. 26 - @Western Illinois Nov. 2 - @Youngstown State, Nov. 9 - Indiana State, Nov 16. - @North Dakota State, Nov 23. - Missouri State Oct 5 @ North Dakota



