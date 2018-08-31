MISSOULA — It’s been seven years and eight months since Bobby Hauck last took the field at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The countdown to his return to the game day gridiron is now just hours away.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Hauck said during Monday’s press conference. “The thing I remember most is it’s a lot of fun in that stadium. We’re going to have fun. Hopefully everybody watching will, too.
“We’re excited about the season starting. Certainly it’ll be a lot of buzz. There’s already been a lot of buzz around the state and around town. As coaches, we’d rather we had three more weeks of preparation and these guys are ready to play somebody else.”
That “somebody else” is No. 13 Northern Iowa, which visits the No. 24 Grizzlies in the only FCS Top 25 matchup this weekend.
But, of course, the players are attempting to tune out the added pressure.
“I try not to think about that stuff. I’m preparing for an opponent the same every week. I’m not going to put any extra emphasis on it because it’s a national game to everybody else,” senior wide receiver Keenan Curran said. “It’s game one for us. We gotta go out and do what we gotta do.”
Senior defensive end Reggie Tilleman agreed.
“Emotionally, we’re ready to go. We’re ready to get after somebody other than our own offense,” Tilleman said. “UNI’s going to be a good team, but I think that doesn’t really change how we approach the game. We’re going to approach every game like it’s going to be the best game we play all year.”
UNI head coach Mark Farley has been at the helm of the Panther program since 2001.
Hauck recognizes how important that stability can be.
“Mark’s been there a long time, I think 18 years is the number,” Hauck said. “They know what they’re doing. You don’t coach any place for that long without being a great football coach. Continuity is a big deal, they’re going to do their thing offensively and defensively.
“They’re coached tough. They’re a tough football team. They’re physical. All the things you’d expect from a team from that part of the country.”
Montana last played UNI in 2016, upsetting the then-No. 3 ranked Panthers in the UNI Dome.
Curran was a part of that victory, starting in the game. He doesn’t put too much stock into the 2016 matchup anymore.
“It was a while ago in my football career,” he added. “I don’t put much thought into that game outside of the punt return. I’m trying to prepare for this one on Saturday.”
UNCERTAINTIES: Hauck didn’t have an update regarding the status of senior linebacker Josh Buss on Monday.
He wasn’t optimistic about the offensive line, either.
“I think it’s an area of major concern,” Hauck said. “That’s what I think.”
He added: “It’s hard to pretend up there. You either block people or you don’t. We need to block people. If you don’t block people, you don’t get plays going and you don’t generate yards and points and you lose games.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.