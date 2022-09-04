Mistakes plague UNI in season opening loss to Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado —Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley emphasized mistakes when addressing his team’s performance in their season opening 48-17 loss to Air Force, Saturday.

With only three points in the first half, Farley highlighted two possessions in which the Panthers own offense kept points off the board.

“You make your own breaks,” Farley said. “The one drive they got killed by an illegal procedure by an offensive lineman and then the other touchdown got negated when Theo fumbled at the three yard line. Just going off the first half alone, there is 14 points.”

According to Northern Iowa running back Dom Williams, the mistakes do not tell the complete story on offense.

“Honestly, the offense showed a lot of improvement from last year even though the score did not show it,” Williams said. “We did move the ball. Small mistakes like fumble, pick, false start just slowed down the offense. Limiting or getting rid of those mistakes…the game will be different. The offense made strides from last year.”

In the first half, missed tackles on each of Air Force’s two 70-plus yard touchdowns and two turnovers combined to make a ‘bad thing worse’ according to Farley.

“If you want to look at the flip side, there are 14 points we left on the table in the first half,” Farley said. “Then we gave them 14 points on top of that with missed tackles…That is a 28 point swing. There is the difference in where you are standing coming out of halftime.”

After digging a 27-3 hole in the first half, Farley said he emphasized fixing those mistakes in the second half. However, Air Force running back Brad Roberts forced more mistakes from the UNI defense with a 71-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second half.

“No matter what the talk was we made the same dang mistakes in the second half,” Farley said.

In the second half, the elevation of Falcon Stadium--which sits at 6,621-feet above sea level--started to compound with UNI’s early mistakes.

“You really see the guys holding their hands on their hips,” Farley said. “That starts to show more frequently than you think. You could just feel that the legs are not there when you are not acclimated to it. No excuse. That is part of playing here.”

The impact of the elevation could be seen in the usage of the Panthers starters at the skill positions on offense.

At the 11:13 mark of the fourth quarter, Williams caught a 40-yard pass from Theo Day. One play later, Sam Schnee caught a short five yard pass.

Those completions marked the final two touches of any UNI starting offensive skill position player other than Day despite two more UNI drives in the final 8:45 of the game.

Farley said it would be hard to take anything away from the loss because of the various unique factors of playing a team like Air Force.

“This was such a unique game--the prep for it, the play of it, where you are at,” Farley said. “Everything is hard here…You are at 6,000-feet playing the option offense--two things that you never do and probably will never do again. It just does not happen to our region of the country.”

Despite the uniqueness of the game, he added that he can use the film to learn some things about his players.

“It is going to be hard to evaluate, but I will evaluate it to see who overcame some of the situations and who maybe was not as strong,” Farley said. “That will kind of find the right guys on the field for us.”

Williams said he believes UNI did not show the true make up of their team and will use the loss as motivation for the rest of the season.

“The main thing is this does not define us,” Williams said. “This should make us even hungrier. Getting beat like this makes even angrier, being able to come out and execute next week and the week after that…to be able to get on a roll.”