CEDAR FALLS — The Missouri Valley Football Conference held its annual virtual media day Tuesday.

In addition to unveiling the results of its preseason poll and preseason all-conference teams, the virtual event served as a de facto kickoff to the college football season as the majority of MVFC programs begin practices.

Conference commissioner Patty Viverito addressed the health of the league as Murray State joins its ranks and Western Illinois plays its final season. Viverito also touched on the conference’s role in college football at large.

Here are the storylines to watch following commissioner Viverito’s statements during MVFC media day:

1. MVFC not down in 2022, changes coming to FCS playoff

Viverito wasted no time addressing the status of the league following what some considered a down year in 2022-23.

“Is there a football commissioner, at any level, that would not trade places with us on our accomplishments last season?” Viverito said.

According to Viverito, the conferences accolades, particularly South Dakota State defeat conference foe North Dakota State in the national championship, speak for themselves.

However, the commissioner did acknowledge that the season did not play out exactly to the MVFC’s expectations or standards.

“Last season did have its frustrations,” Viverito said. “No. 1 on the list is that we did have only three teams in the playoffs which fell short of our expectations and was especially disappointing because at least two others—probably more—were playoff caliber.

The FCS committee’s inexplicable departure from its long-standing bidding and hosting protocols, the much-written about North Dakota snub was also a huge frustration for us. In response, we have partnered with all of the FCS commissioners to advocate for some steps to rectify both of these concerns.”

Viverito continued that the FCS commissioners came to an agreement to seed the top 16 teams in the FCS playoffs, doubling the previous eight seeds which have been the standard since 2013. This modification to the system will take effect in 2024.

Additionally, Viverito said the commissioners discussed expanding the tools at the disposal of the FCS committee when determining the 24 playoff qualifiers. Specifically, commissioners urge the committee to develop more metrics and more tools and to focus on strength of schedule moving forward.

2. MVFC focused on owning

Midwest

With the departure of Western Illinois and the addition of Murray State to and from the league along with other potential landscape-altering moves, the MVFC finds itself in the unique position of being both the poacher and the poached.

Despite their position, Viverito said the league has not discussed an expansion strategy, but “if they need to, they will.”

She did, however, clarify that the league’s focus will not shift if expansion talks ramp up.

“The presidents have been really clear—really for the last three decades—about what this league is about,” Viverito said. “It has always been about being the best FCS conference in the Midwest and own that space, regionally, and be recognized and competitive nationally.”

Additionally, Viverito clarified that a regional focus is as much a necessity as it is a point of pride among conference members.

“We do not have the revenue coming in that could support that kind of national, coast-to-coast environment that is going to exist in the Power 5 conferences,” Viverito said. “They pay the bills differently than we do. There is some sanity in staying in a time zone that makes sense and a geography that makes sense.”

3. Summit League, MVC needs primary focus of expansion talks

On the topic of expansion, Viverito explained the MVFC’s role as the football conference for both Summit League and Missouri Valley Conference programs.

Accordingly, the MVFC normally follows the lead of the Summit and MVC when adding new members to its ranks.

“Every time that we have expanded since we expanded with North Dakota State and South Dakota State has been motivated in large part by what the needs of the multi-sport leagues have been,” Viverito said. “That is a big piece of the puzzle in making sure that we can accommodate the multisport conferences.”

4. NCAA focused on reigning in NIL ‘madness’

Name, Image and Likeness and its inherent connection to the transfer portal served as another topic of discussion during the commissioner’s talk with the media on Tuesday.

Viverito outlined a rather dire situation when describing the state of college athletics on a national level.

“We have our hands full,” Viverito said. “Most of the madness is occurring at the Power 5 level. We have NIL and out-of-control collectives and boosters. We have people advocating for treating student athletes as employees. We have others suggesting that pay-for-play is the answer.

Transfers and tampering are ongoing. Conference realignment is the topic for the day…The legal threats brought on by all of these are immense. Unfortunately, we are not immune to the collateral damage that could result. It is our obligation to be aware and prepared for changes—whatever those might be.”

Although hopeful and confident that legislation will be enacted, Viverito highlighted the importance of legislation.

“It is tampering, it is cheating, it is madness,” Viverito said. “I am hopeful with Charlie Baker as our new executive director of the NCAA and his already good work with congress gives us a chance for some congressional intervention that will bring some sanity to this landscape.

If that does not happen, I know that the NCAA—and we have Charlie pledging this—that we will come up with an NCAA solution if congress does not intervene. You can expect there to be some guardrails, some sanity imposed on the NIL landscape.”

5. FCS Championship sticking on Sunday

Viverito also discussed the status of the FCS championship game which took place on a Sunday for just the second time and first since the 2021 spring season.

One major take away from Tuesday was that a Sunday timeslot appears to be the likeliest home for the FCS title game moving forward.

“Being up against the NFL is not ideal,” Viverito said. “But, we are going to be up against the NFL no matter where we put that game unless we go to a Friday evening. ESPN was not willing to go there nor was Frisco, our host, all that enthusiastic about a Friday night championship…It is not ideal. Every single option that we had had its pluses and minuses.”

The major con to a Friday night title game, according to Viverito, was the ability for fans of the title contenders to attend the game. Although, she jokingly noted that South Dakota State and North Dakota State fans may not suffer such challenges after selling out the 2023 championship.

“From Frisco’s perspective, they like the fans there on the weekend,” Viverito said. “Getting fans to come down for a game on a Friday would be more challenging…And, it really does take away from the atmosphere of the buildup for the full weekend.”

In spite of their fate to go up against the NFL, Viverito noted that ESPN remained committed to airing the game on “a major channel.” The 2023 championship aired on ABC.

“When ESPN met with the commissioners in June, it was clear that they had lots enthusiasm for putting this event on a major channel,” Viverito said. “They have moved a couple of…NCAA championships…I take this as a sign of great respect for our championship and what it brings to their network.”

