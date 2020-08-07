Missouri Valley Football Conference cancels fall season, looks toward spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council announced Friday night that the league's schools will not conduct conference competition this fall.

Instead, the MVFC plans to play a full eight-game spring league schedule with the expectation to culminate the season with the FCS Playoffs.

National fall postseason play was canceled earlier Friday when the Pioneer League and Big Sky Conference backed out of their 2020 schedules due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That decision left the Football Championship Subdivision below the NCAA mandated 50% threshold needed to have a championship playoff.

“Without question the most important part of our decision-making process was listening to our student-athletes and hearing their feelings,” stated Jim Tressel, chair of the MVFC Presidents Council and President at Youngstown State University. “What we clearly heard was that they want to play this year for a chance to participate in the FCS Playoffs.

"It's great to know that they believe we are taking all the steps necessary to keep them safe in the process. All 11 MVFC teams weighed in with their positions on the options we considered, and all thoughts and concerns guided our thinking.”