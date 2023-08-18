CEDAR FALLS – A well-placed kick can often be the deciding factor in game.

Matthew Cook is exactly the kicker that Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley wants making those kicks.

“Matt Cook is a strength because you put him down as three points if you get in that red zone,” Farley said. “So, you’ve got to count for that. What he does is he gives you 100% value in the red zone.”

A Cedar Falls high school alum, Cook grew up a Panthers fan and played his high school games in the UNI-Dome, before being invited on as a walk-on by Farley. Four years later, Cook holds the holds the school record for successful field goals at 67 and the record for consecutive successful PAT attempts at 124.

Coming off a season where he was named second team Associated Press all-American, Cook is considered one of UNI’s most valuable assets.

Taking Farley up on the offer, he said, was the possibly best decision he’s ever made.

“Playing in the Dome has been a dream come true. I remember when I first got to play in here as a sophomore and I thought, ‘hey, I would love to do this in college,’” Cook said. “But I love UNI, I’ll do anything for this program and just kicking here is a dream come true. I love it here.”

According to Farley, Cook has become one of Northern Iowa’s most trusted assets – and one of his opponents’ most feared obstacles. This is because even outside of the red zone, Cook is seen as a viable threat ... with the skill, experience and leg strength to attempt kicks beyond the 30-yard line, where other kickers may not make an attempt. His career best make is 55 yards, and he has an accuracy of 80.7%.

Farley says they can never take Cook for granted and are keen not to become complacent. While a win can often come down to a margin of less than a touchdown, they want to give the rest of the team breathing room and be sure Cook’s ready for when the difference is razor thin.

“But in our regard, we need to score seven points when get in the red zone, not three, otherwise you’re not winning enough games. So, he gives us a lot of value and security, but it’s a position that we… assume we’re going to make it because we send him out there,” Farley said. “And so, we have to put the same time into him, so he’s prepared.”

Cook says this level of performance comes down to the physical and mental conditioning he and his teammates put in before games. Rapid-fire drills are a part of the routine and “this is for the win” is a favorite saying of Farley’s before a practice snap to instill a sense of urgency.

“There’s a lot of things what we do outside of just lifting in the weight room. You’ve got to be strong – we’ve to be flexible as well – they go hand-in-hand to increase your distance,” Cook said. “And we’re working situation football every single day we go out there. We’ll run out as if it’s the last kick of the game, there’s a few seconds left, we’ve got to get it off, we do.”

However, Farley isn’t the only one to notice the work Cook has put in, which is one of the reasons that his teammates have recognized him as a captain in his senior year.

“Yes, he’s critically important to the football team and more so, how can a kicker get named captain? That’s how much he works in the weight room, that’s how much he does offseason,” Farley said. “When you get 100 guys to vote for a kicker, that tells you a lot about what he’s doing outside of just being a specialist.”

The honor wasn’t lost on Cook, who is determined to live up to the trust he’s earned.

“I’ve been a UNI fan since I was a little kid, so even playing here is a big deal, [let] alone being named captain my final season and specialists aren’t really known to be a captain,” Cook said. “And I think it just shows that the guys appreciate all the work that I put in with them. I try to do everything every day in the weight room, on the field – it just shows that they believe in me just as much as I believe in them.”