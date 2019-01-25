Basketball
- Wartburg College senior Cam Kickbush surpassed the 1,000 career points milestone Wednesday as the Knights defeated Loras.
Kickbush, a former Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School all-stater, poured in 27 points in the win.
- Waterloo Leisure Services has announced it is accepting registrations for 3rd-4th grade boys' basketball league, second session.
The league will meet eight times on Tuesday and Friday evenings beginning Feb. 12.
Registration fee is $37.
Registration deadline will be February 6th. For more information or to register call (319) 291-0165 or visit the WLS website at www.cvsportsplex.org.
Football
- Three former University of Northern Iowa football standouts have made the rosters of teams in the new Alliance of American Football that begins play Feb. 9.
Defensive back Ray Buchanan Jr. will play for the Atlanta Legends, defensive back Elijah Campbell is with the Birmingham Iron and defensive end Karter Schult is on the Salt Lake Stallions' roster.
Hockey
- Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Mason Palmer has committed to play college hockey at Northern Michigan where he will enroll next fall with fellow Black Hawk Hank Sorensen.
Palmer, a Plymouth, Minn., native in his third season with Waterloo, owned a plus-23 plus-minus differential in 2017-18 and is plus-24 this season, which ranks second in the league. He has a goal and 17 assists this season.
Table tennis
- The National Collegiate Table Tennis Association will hold its Spring Divisional tournament at the University of Northern Iowa's Wellness Recreation Center Sunday, Feb. 3.
Teams from Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota are expected, along with a UNI women's team.
Play begins at 10 a.m., and spectators are invited to watch the action free of charge.
Youth baseball/softball
- The Cedar Valley SportsPlex has set its dates for the USSSA sanctioned baseball and fastpitch softball leagues.
All teams be sanctioned by USSSA and is open to 9U, 10U, 12U and 14U teams.
The league schedule will be 11 weeks on every Wednesday beginning April 17 to June 26.
Certified umpires will be used for all games and USSSA points are awarded.
Registration deadline is March 27. For more information, contact Alex Hildman at (319) 291-0165.
Miscellaneous
- Waterloo East will induct three individuals and the 1954 state champion baseball team into its Athletic Hall of Fame tonight when it hosts Cedar Falls in a boys' basketball game
Individuals entering the hall are Mikayla Montgomery (Sims), a 2007 graduate, who participated in volleyball, basketball and soccer.
Candice Palea (Burke), a 2008 graduate, who particpated in volleyball, basketball and soccer, and Gary Stephens, a 1964 graduate who participated in football, wrestling and track.
Volleyball
- Hawkeye Community College has announced it signed Starmont's Macy Mommer to the RedTail Women's Volleyball Team.
Mommer was a four-year letter winner for the Stars, earning team MVP honors in 2016, 2017 and 2018. She finished her career with 751 kills, 152 aces and 1,052 digs.
