Football
- Waterloo West High has announced dates for its 2019 football camps.
The Junior Wahawk Football Camp for youth in grades 3-8 is Aug. 12-14 at the West High football practice field. Cost is $35.
The Wahawk "Play 14" camp for players in grades 9-12 is Aug. 5-8 at the West practice field. Registration fee is $40.
For more information, go online at wahawkfootballcamps.com.
Baseball
- North Fayette Valley head coach Dan Hovden will be leading the Small Schools East squad in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series Aug. 8-11 at Merchants Park in Carroll.
St. Ansgar pitcher Collin Kramer and North Fayette Valley's Brooks Hovden were the only Northeast Iowa seniors selected to the participate in the event. They will join Dan Hovden on the Small School East team.
Golf
- The Husome Strong Foundation's Live Lucky Charity Golf Tournament and Beginners Luck Adaptive Golf Clinic are set for Friday Aug. 16 at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo.
The golf tournament is to raise money to purchase Solo Rider Adaptive golf carts for people with disabilities to play. The Husome Strong Foundation will donate an adaptive golf cart to Pheasant Ridge-Walters Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls and one to Irv Warren with an ultimate goal of providing adaptive golf carts to all public courses in the Cedar Valley. The four-person best-shot begins at 1 p.m.
The Beginners Luck clinic features sessions at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and is free for anyone with a disability who would like to learn how to swing a golf club, use adaptive golf equipment or just have fun.
For more information or to register, contact Irv Warren Golf Course at (319) 234-9271 or the Husome Strong Foundation at (319) 230-2947 or email steve@husomestrong.com.
Clarification
- Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Brady Wilkinson was one of three Cougars to earn all-North Iowa Cedar League East baseball honors earlier this week.
Wilkinson was inadvertently left off the list provided to the Courier, but was an honorable mention selection.
