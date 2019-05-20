Football
- The University of Northern Iowa has set the kickoff times for its 2019 home football schedule.
UNI-Dome matchups against Southern Utah (Sept. 7), Idaho St. (Sept. 21), Youngstown St. (Oct. 5), South Dakota (Oct. 19) and Indiana St. (Nov. 9) will kick off at 4 p.m. with the regular-season finale against Western Illinois Nov. 23 starting at 1 p.m.
Wrestling
- Waterloo West’s Julius Boimah has announced his decision to wrestle collegiately for the University of Dubuque.
Boimah is a two-time state qualifier (once in Colorado, once in Iowa), a first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection and a 2019 Fall nationals All-American.
Fishing
You have free articles remaining.
- The Black Hawk County Conservation Board, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are teaming up to host a Free Fishing Family Day June 8.
Two locations are offered — Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls and Hickory Hills Lake south of Waterloo. Hours are 3-5 p.m. and poles, bait and tackle will be available for use. A contest for kids is also offered.
For more information, go online at blackhawkcountyparks.com under the “events” tab.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks will host three youth baseball camps at Riverfront Stadium this summer.
The camps, which will be run by Bucks players and are open to children ages 17 and under, are scheduled for June 1, June 22 and July 20, all beginning at noon. Cost is $20 per participant, which includes a reserved seat to that evening’s Bucks game.
For more information, call the Bucks office at (319) 232-0500 or go online at www.waterloobucks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.