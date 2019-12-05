Football
- Three University of Northern Iowa football players are among those named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Academic teams Wednesday.
Panther linebacker Chris Kolarevic made the first team, while long snapper Joe Friedrich and defensive lineman Seth Thomas received honorable mention recognition.
Kolarevic has a 3.96 grade-point average in business economics. Friedrich is a triple major with a 3.76 GPA in business marketing, accounting and management. Thomas is a quadruple major and owns a 3.45 GPA in manufacturing engineering tech (technology management, metal casting, manufacturing design and advanced manufacturing).
Track and field
The University of Northern Iowa men’s track team has been picked to finish second at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships, while the women’s team was pegged for fourth.
Illinois State is the men’s favorite by just two points over UNI. The Redbirds are also the women’s favorite, followed by Indiana State and Southern Illinois.
Basketball
- Waterloo Leisure Services is accepting registrations for its Adult Basketball Leagues that play on Wednesday evenings at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
Participants must be out of high school. Cost is $275 plus tax and the registration deadline is Jan. 1.
For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
