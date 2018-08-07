Football
- The University of Northern Iowa is ranked 13th in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision preseason poll.
The Panthers are one of five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams in the top 25. Defending national champion North Dakota State is No. 1, South Dakota State is No. 3, Illinois State is No. 21 and Youngstown State is No. 25.
Other teams in the top 10 are No. 2 James Madison, No. 4 Sam Houston State, No. 5 Kennesaw State, No. 6 Jacksonville State, No. 7 New Hampshire, No. 8 Weber State, No. 9 Eastern Washington and No. 10 Wofford.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks have released a five-game 2018 exhibition schedule.
Waterloo plays at Des Moines Sept. 14 (7 p.m.), hosts the Buccaneers Sept. 15 (3 p.m.), hosts Omaha Sept. 18 (7 p.m.), visits Cedar Rapids Sept. 21 (7 p.m.) and hosts the RoughRiders Sept. 22 (TBA).
The regular season begins Sept. 27 at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.
Gymnastics
- Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics won three overall division trophies among 143 teams that competed at the 2018 nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Moser captured titles in Beginner Girls, Beginner Boys and took third in Advanced Beginner Girls.
Track and field
- Two-time NCAA champion and two-time Olympian Tabarie J. Henry has joined the Hawkeye Community College track and field staff as the new sprints and hurdles coach.
Competing for the Virgin Islands, Henry reached the 400-meter semifinals at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was ranked as one of the top 15 400-meter runners in the world from 2008-2012.
Henry was a national champ at Texas A&M in both 2010 and 2011.
He has previous coaching experience at Texas A&M, Alabama and most recently at Peak Performance Training Center, Shed Performance Center and Cedar Park High School in the Austin, Texas, area.
Wrestling
- Wartburg wrestling head coach Eric Keller has named Alex Dolly as the program’s top assistant.
Dolly previously served as head coach at Waterloo West for two seasons. He also coached at Old Dominion for four seasons and at Michigan State as a volunteer assistant for three seasons.
A native of Mishawaka, Ind., Dolly was a four-time national qualifier at the University of Northern Iowa and later competed in three World Championships for Ireland.
