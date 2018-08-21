Football
- University of Northern Iowa senior quarterback Eli Dunne has been named to the College Football Performance Awards watch list for FCS National Player of the Year.
Dunne is one of 36 returning players on the list. The Grinnell native completed 62 percent of 358 passes last season for 2,704 yards with 11 interceptions and 26 touchdowns in 12 starts.
The award will be announced Jan. 9.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks have added Ryan Theros to their staff as hockey operations assistant and coach.
The Minnesota native is the former head coach and general manager of the Yellowstone Quake and has developed high school-aged players as a skills instructor and coach. He played college hockey and baseball at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin.
"Ryan has worked with players in a similar age range to our players for a significant amount of time and in a variety of situations," said Black Hawks head coach and general manager P.K. O'Handley. "That experience makes him a versatile part of our plan for player development."
Wrestling
- University of Iowa freshman Tony Cassioppi and junior Jeremiah Moody combined to win three gold medals at the 2018 Junior Pan American Championships in Brazil last weekend.
Cassioppi swent the 125.5 kg freestyle and Greco-Roman titles for the second straight year. He recorded three technical falls and a pin to win the Greco title, then outscored his opponents 30-5 on the way to the freestyle championship.
Moody used a technical fall, a pin and a 12-10 decision to capture the 74 kg freestyle title.
Miscellaneous
- Former Wartburg College sports information director Mark Adkins has been named to chair the College Sports Information Directors of America U Committee.
Adkins is in his sixth year as sports information director at Manchester University in Indiana.
