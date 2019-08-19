Football
- The University of Northern Iowa has opened the season ranked 20th in the AFCA Preseason Coaches' Top 25 poll released by the organization on Monday.
UNI is one of five Missouri Valley teams ranked in the poll. North Dakota State holds the top spot. No. 3 South Dakota State, No. 13 Illinois State and No. 16 Indiana State round out the ranked league schools.
- University of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has been named to the 2019 Johnny Unitas Gold Arm Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback.
Volleyball
- Registration is open for Cedar Valley SportsPlex's adult volleyball leagues. Men's, women's and co-ed leagues are offered with teams divided into three divisions. League play is held at various school gymnasiums and runs for eight weeks.
Basketball
- Waterloo Leisure Services is accepting registration for adult basketball leagues. The program includes referees and scorekeepers.The 5 on 5 leagues are held Wednesday evenings beginning Oct. 2 at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. League play is seven games.
Flag football
The Cedar Valley SportsPlex is accepting registration for a flag football league sponsored by the Waterloo Optimist Club. The early fee for the program is $45 before Sept. 11.
League play will begin on Sept. 24 at the Riverfront Sports Park. Teams will practice twice a week until games start on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Practices last approximately 50 minutes. Participants must supply their own mouth guard to practice.
