Local, area sports briefs

In an effort to maintain the nearly 50-year tradition of traveling across the state of Iowa to meet with Hawkeye fans the Live series will feature question and answer sessions with coaches, student-athletes and friends of the program this spring and summer.

The series will begin on May 15 at 4 p.m. with select Iowa student-athletes and will be hosted by Laura VandeBerg, host of haweyesports.com, and broadcast live on the Iowa Hawkeyes Facebook page.

The remainder of the schedule is as follows – Gary Dolphin on May 21 (Noon), Kirk Ferentz on May 28 (5:30 p.m.), Lisa Bluder on June 4 (Noon), Tom Brands on June 11 (5:30 p.m.), Fran McCaffery on June 16 (Noon) and Vicki Brown on June 25 (5:30 p.m.).

Wrestling

Waterloo West senior Cole Knight has committed to wrestle at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville.

Knight, a four-year letterwinner, will pursue a degree in agriculture production.

“In my 15 years of coaching, there have been very few wrestlers that have worked as hard as Cole does,” West head coach Steve Farrell said.

