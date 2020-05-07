Local, area sports briefs

Football
- Northern Iowa junior defensive end Brawntae Wells has been awarded the 2020 Pursuing Victory with Honor award by the Cedar Valley Character Counts organization.
Cedar Valley Character Counts recognizes individuals, organizations, businesses and educators who exemplify the Six Pillars of Character – trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.
A year ago, on the field Wells, recorded 55 tackles, six sacks and eight and a half tackles for loss. He also recovered a pair of fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown in UNI’s FCS playoff win over San Diego.
Off the field, a Des Moines native, is known for his extensive community service. He volunteers with the Juvenile Court Services in Waterloo, the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center and Tomorrow’s Leaders Youth After-School Program in addition to other on campus service projects.
Wells carries a 3.4 grade point average as a Family Services Major.
Miscellaneous
- The University of Iowa department of athletics and athletics development has announced a virtual Hawkeye Events series – Hawkeye Events Live – to replace the annual outreach schedule featuring Hawkeye coaches and student-athletes.
In an effort to maintain the nearly 50-year tradition of traveling across the state of Iowa to meet with Hawkeye fans the Live series will feature question and answer sessions with coaches, student-athletes and friends of the program this spring and summer.
The series will begin on May 15 at 4 p.m. with select Iowa student-athletes and will be hosted by Laura VandeBerg, host of haweyesports.com, and broadcast live on the Iowa Hawkeyes Facebook page.
The remainder of the schedule is as follows – Gary Dolphin on May 21 (Noon), Kirk Ferentz on May 28 (5:30 p.m.), Lisa Bluder on June 4 (Noon), Tom Brands on June 11 (5:30 p.m.), Fran McCaffery on June 16 (Noon) and Vicki Brown on June 25 (5:30 p.m.).
Wrestling
- Waterloo West senior Cole Knight has committed to wrestle at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville.
Knight, a four-year letterwinner, will pursue a degree in agriculture production.
“In my 15 years of coaching, there have been very few wrestlers that have worked as hard as Cole does,” West head coach Steve Farrell said.
