Leading off

Wrestling

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. (CT). Tickets are $30 per person and available for purchase at XtreamArena.com .

The HWC Showdown Open marks the first time since winning the Big Ten Championships on March 8 that wrestlers from the No. 1 team in the country will take the mat. Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, and Tony Cassioppi will compete in freestyle wrestling matches against World medalists, national champions, and NCAA All-Americans. The main card includes seven men’s freestyle matches and two women’s freestyle bouts.