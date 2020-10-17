Leading off

Football
- Northern Iowa senior offensive tackle Spencer Brown has accepted an offer to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl scheduled for Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.
A three-year starter, the 6-foot-9, 320-pound Lenox native opted out of his senior year when UNI’s season was moved to the spring. A second team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick in 2019, Brown was a preseason all-American pick.
He has been in California for the past month training with former NFL star Joe Staley.
Brown is the ninth Panther to make a Senior Bowl roster. David Johnson and Daurice Fountain were the most recent players to play in the game.
Youth hunting
- The Black Hawk County Pheasants Forever /Quail Forever is hosting a free mentored hunting experience for interested youth participants, ages 12-15, on Oct. 24.
The event will run from 7 a.m to 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Gun Club on 6138 West Cedar Wapsi Road in Cedar Falls.
Youth will learn firearm safety/hnuner safety, trap shooting skills, landowner ethics, dog handling, Pheasants 101 while receiving a breakfast/lunch to be followed by a mentored hunt with game cleaning to conclude the day.
For more information, call Josh Nunez at (319) 242-1748 or email NunezJoshuaS@gmail.com
Wrestling
- The Hawkeye Wrestling Club announced Friday that a limited number of tickets will be available for the HWC Showdown Open on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. (CT). Tickets are $30 per person and available for purchase at XtreamArena.com.
Masks will be required to attend the event.
The HWC Showdown Open marks the first time since winning the Big Ten Championships on March 8 that wrestlers from the No. 1 team in the country will take the mat. Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, and Tony Cassioppi will compete in freestyle wrestling matches against World medalists, national champions, and NCAA All-Americans. The main card includes seven men’s freestyle matches and two women’s freestyle bouts.
The main-card begins at 6 p.m. (CT).
Bout order
Spencer Lee vs. Zach Sanders
Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Erin Golston
Austin DeSanto vs. Bryce Meredith
Jaydin Eierman vs. Vladimer Khinchegashvili
Pat Lugo vs. Matthew Kolodzik
Alex Marinelli vs. James Green
Precious Bell vs. Jordan Nelson
Michael Kemerer vs. Tommy Gantt
Tony Cassioppi vs. Nick Gwiazdowski
Prep girls’ diving
- Waterloo Swim’s Lauren Kimball recorded a personal best as she topped a field of 32 divers Saturday at the Marshalltown Invitational.
Kimball, a senior, recorded a score of 518.90, which broke a Waterloo Swim record.
The top-ranked 11-dive diver in the state bested Bettendorf senior Sydney Hanon by 46 points in the victory.
Waterloo Swim sophomore Avery Hogan was fifth with 455.90 points.
