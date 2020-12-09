Leading off: UNI's Williams has been selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game

Purdy helped Iowa State clinch first place in the Big 12 regular-season standings and a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time in school history by completing 20 of 23 passes and accounting for four touchdowns, three through the air and one rushing.

LSU is self-imposing a one-year ban on postseason play for this season as part an effort to cooperate with an NCAA probe into rules violations.

Much of the NCAA's investigation of LSU's football program pre-dates the promotion Ed Orgeron to head coach during the 2016 season and hiring of current athletic director Scott Woodward in 2019.

Some of the more serious allegations involved LSU booster John Paul Funes, who is a former chief executive for a Baton Rouge hospital foundation. He has been accused of paying a player's father $180,000 for a “no-show job” between 2012 and 2017.

The bowl ban comes in addition to sanctions LSU already has self-imposed, including a reduction of four scholarships in each of the next two seasons. LSU also has banned NFL and former Tigers receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from formally participating in an LSU functions for for two years. Beckham was recorded on video handing out cash to LSU football players during on-field celebrations immediately after a 42-25 victory over Clemson in last season's national championship game in the Superdome.

