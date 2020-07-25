Leading off: UNI football players secure national preseason accolades

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Football

University of Northern Iowa defensive end Elerson Smith has been recognized as the FCS National Preseason Defensive Player of the Year during Phil Steele's FCS Preseason honors.

Smith enters his senior season after a breakout junior campaign that saw the defensive end rack up 14 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss and 14 QB hurries. He also forced five fumbles and blocked a pair of field goals.

Spencer Brown and Bryce Flater were also named first team preseason All-Americans. Isaiah Weston and Jared Brinkman were second team All-Americans, while Xavior Willimas was named fourth team All-American.

All seven of UNI's preseason All-Americans were named first team all-MVFC. Chris Kolarevic, Omar Brown and Matthew Cook also received first team all-MVFC recognition.

Baseball

Independence sophomore infielder Marcus Beatty was named a first team All-WaMaC West selection. Beatty finished the season with .533 batting average, three homes runs and 17 RBI.

A quartet of Mustangs were named to the second team. That group included pitcher Korver Hupke, infielder Kaine Millard, outfielder Kaleb Lamphier and utility player Logan Schmit.