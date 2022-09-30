Kurt and Brenda Warner to serve as VIPs of UNI's homecoming parade

CEDAR FALLS — Kurt and Brenda Warner are returning to the University of Northern Iowa to serve as VIPs of the homecoming parade on Oct. 8.

As the Northern Iowa starting quarterback in 1993, Warner led the Panthers to an 8-3 regular season and first place finish in the Gateway Conference. In his lone season at the helm of the Panthers offense, Warner amassed 2,209 yards and 13 touchdowns and won Gateway Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Warner's play sent UNI to the FCS playoffs against fourth-seeded Boston University. Heading into the game, senior wide receiver Tim Mosley said Warner had the Panthers offense clicking on a level they had not previously reached.

"I think offensively we are better than some of the teams we have put in the playoffs the past couple of years," Mosley said. "Kurt (Warner) is throwing the ball well."

UNI fell in the first round of the playoffs, 27-21, in double overtime to the Terriers. A controversial facemask penalty on UNI's Andre Allen allowed the Terriers to score the go-ahead touchdown in the second overtime period.

Following his graduation from UNI, Warner embarked on a professional football career which earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Warner was named the MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV as he led the St. Louis Rams to their first Super Bowl title in his initial season as their starting quarterback in 1999. He would go on to lead the Rams to another Super Bowl appearance in 2001 and guided the Arizona Cardinals to their first-ever trip to the NFL’s championship game following the 2008 season. Warner was a two-time NFL MVP and was selected to be a part of four Pro Bowls.

“On behalf of the entire UNI community, we are honored that Kurt and Brenda are joining us for Homecoming and other festivities on campus next weekend,” UNI President Mark Nook said in a Thursday news release announcement. “Their inspirational story of love and perseverance has such strong ties to the UNI campus and Cedar Falls. I know Panthers everywhere will welcome them back home with open arms.”

The Warners’ incredible saga was immortalized in the 2021 movie “American Underdog,” which chronicled Kurt’s circuitous rise from Gateway Conference Player of the Year at UNI to stocking shelves at Hy-Vee and being cut in training camp by the Green Bay Packers. The undrafted Warner eventually played for the Arena Football League’s Iowa Barnstormers and the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe.

"We are excited to have Kurt and Brenda Warner on campus for our Homecoming and Our Tomorrow events next weekend," UNI athletic director David Harris said. "It is an exciting time in the history of our university and we are asking all members of the Panther family to make plans to be in attendance if possible. Kurt and Brenda are two of the most recognizable and beloved members of that family and we look forward to welcoming them home."

In recent memory, Warner returned to Cedar Falls to film an episode of "Peyton's Places" with fellow Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. The episode plays into Warner's past as a Hy-Vee employee and sees Manning and Warner toil away in the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee.

Warner also returned to UNI for an edition of "Back 2 Campus" on NFL Network ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft. Former UNI defensive back Deiondre Hall – a draft hopefull in 2016 – toured the university's campus with Warner.

An all-state product of Regis High School in Cedar Rapids, Kurt eventually signed as a free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 1998. He went on to post a total of 52 300-yard passing games during his NFL career. He is one of only three players in NFL history to start at quarterback in the Super Bowl for two different teams and one of only 17 undrafted players to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He currently serves as an analyst for NFL Network.

Football truly runs in the family for the Warners. Their son, Kade, currently serves as a wide receiver for Kansas State, playing for head coach Chris Klieman, who was also an all-conference football performer at UNI. Kade Warner is currently working on his master’s degree in academic advising from K-State. Another son, E.J., is a true freshman at Temple University in Philadelphia. Like his father, E.J. Warner is also a quarterback and wears No. 13 for the Owls.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. with a route through downtown that will run from Ninth and Main streets to Second and Main streets. The Warners will also be special guests at the Our Tomorrow Celebration and Concert with Michael Cavanaugh on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Campanile Plaza.

UNI alums Jim and Bonnie Raasch will be showcasing their Panther pride as grand marshals of the homecoming parade. Golf carts, floats and the Panther marching band will all be featured in the parade.