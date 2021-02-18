Jacks, Panthers set to kickoff 2021 MVFC spring season

“Adapt, I think there is at least the ability to understand what has happened in the past as far as knowledge of each other and we are both similar in that way.”

UNI running back Tyler Hoosman agrees there is familiarity and unfamiliarity on both sides of the ball, and there will be an adjustment on the field just in terms of playing a game at full speed.

“Our bodies are in for a rude awakening,” Hoosman said. “None of us are used being tackled right now and experiencing those full blows. I’m sure after a while we will get adjusted to it. I know it helped a lot to see other teams play in the fall and how they adjusted.

“We’re excited. We are ready to get back to it, compete.”

There are names that are familiar.

On the UNI offense there are guys like Hoosman, quarterback Will McElvain and wide receiver Isaiah Weston, and the kind of explosive plays those three can produce to have an impact in a game.

South Dakota State has those type of players, too.

Junior running back Pierre Strong Jr. has produced back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons for the Jacks. And then there is quarterback JBore Gibbs; the 6-foot-3, 230-pound sophomore has never faced UNI.