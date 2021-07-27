Jackrabbits picked to repeat

NDSU went 7-3 and lost in the quarterfinals of the playoffs this past spring. The Bison had won the previous three national titles and have won eight FCS crowns since 2011.

“This is as tough as this league has ever been,” North Dakota State coach Matt Entz said. “You better have depth if you want to be successful. We didn’t play as well as I think we can, but what happened in the spring has created a sense of urgency for us.

“It’s kind of crazy that we have two seasons packed into one calendar year, but that’s what everyone is our conference is dealing with. We’re refreshed and ready to go. Our guys are excited as they’ve ever been.”

Among the veteran coaches on the zoom call were Missouri State’s Bobby Petrino, who coached quarterback LaMar Jackson to the Heisman Trophy at Louisville in 2016 and also coached briefly in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.

Petrino led Missouri State to a share of the Missouri Valley league title this past spring. The Bears are picked to finish sixth this fall.

“We’ve changed the mindset of our program,” Petrino said. “Our belief and confidence has really changed. Our guys made plays and kept getting better every week during the spring. Our players are still trying to gain respect.”