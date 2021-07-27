Jackrabbits picked to repeat

It was a rough spring for an abundance of college football teams as they battled COVID issues.
But it also was a magical spring for South Dakota State.
The Jackrabbits had a memorable run through the abbreviated schedule before reaching the FCS championship game.
SDSU suffered a heartbreaking 23-21 loss to Sam Houston in the title game, but the Jackrabbits are ready for an encore this fall.
For the first time, South Dakota State is the preseason pick to win the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.
“We are excited about the step we took in getting to Frisco (for the national title game) and now we need to take it a step further,” SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said during a zoom conference with league coaches Tuesday. “We’re honored to be picked No. 1, but it comes with great responsibility. It verifies the expectations we have for our program.
The Jackrabbits received 24 of 43 first-place votes in a poll of coaches, media and sports information directors.
Perennial power North Dakota State was picked second and received 18 first-place votes. The Bison were followed by North Dakota, Southern Illinois and UNI in the preseason poll. The Panthers received the other first-place vote.
NDSU went 7-3 and lost in the quarterfinals of the playoffs this past spring. The Bison had won the previous three national titles and have won eight FCS crowns since 2011.
“This is as tough as this league has ever been,” North Dakota State coach Matt Entz said. “You better have depth if you want to be successful. We didn’t play as well as I think we can, but what happened in the spring has created a sense of urgency for us.
“It’s kind of crazy that we have two seasons packed into one calendar year, but that’s what everyone is our conference is dealing with. We’re refreshed and ready to go. Our guys are excited as they’ve ever been.”
Among the veteran coaches on the zoom call were Missouri State’s Bobby Petrino, who coached quarterback LaMar Jackson to the Heisman Trophy at Louisville in 2016 and also coached briefly in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.
Petrino led Missouri State to a share of the Missouri Valley league title this past spring. The Bears are picked to finish sixth this fall.
“We’ve changed the mindset of our program,” Petrino said. “Our belief and confidence has really changed. Our guys made plays and kept getting better every week during the spring. Our players are still trying to gain respect.”
Another familiar name to Cedar Valley fans is Bob Nielson, who is starting his sixth year at South Dakota.
Nielson is the former head coach at Wartburg College whose teams won two NCAA Division II titles at Minnesota-Duluth. The Coyotes were 1-3 this past spring.
“We had five games either postponed or cancelled in the spring – that obviously was different and challenging,” he said. “When we did play, we didn’t play our best. We struggled, but we’re looking forward to bouncing back and getting back to normal. We have a lot of improvement and we’re working toward that. Our guys had a great summer and worked hard.”