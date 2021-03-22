It's a new puzzle everyday for Farley, Panthers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I thought Justin did a really nice job,” Farley said. “He made me very aware of Justin Fomby because of how he performed. I didn’t know what to expect from him at the time, but he showed he’s a college quarterback with how he threw that football the other night. To go out there with 24 hour notice and throw the football 30 times, complete 62 percent of those … he showed up.

“That is how you make a name for yourself and get another opportunity and he will get another opportunity.”

Fomby will get his second career start this Saturday when UNI (2-3) travels to Macomb, Ill. To play Western Illinois in a 7 p.m. kick.

Having a week to prepare for that game and a game plan tailored to his skill set will only help Fomby says Farley.

“I think the plan can be turned toward him, Farley said. “We all saw what Justin is and we all know what Will is. They are two totally different quarterbacks. Now we can make a plan for Justin.”

A bigger part of the story for UNI is Fomby was third-string four weeks ago and then back-up quarterback Nate Martens was forced to quarantine because of contact tracing and Fomby got all the second team reps in practice while Martens was gone.