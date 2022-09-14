‘It’s Woo’: UNI DB takes nothing for granted

CEDAR FALLS — Trips formation with the backside tight end closed off, third and 16 from the UNI 30--it’s a situation he had seen on film the week prior.

Northern Iowa defensive back Woo Governor knew, given the formation and down and distance, exactly what play North Dakota’s offense would dial up.

“I was laughing as that play happened,” Governor said. “I told Benny Sapp…to come down and show man coverage and I told him I got his back. They snapped the ball and it was like slow motion.”

Not only did he know what play was coming, but Governor knew exactly where UND quarterback Tommy Schuster wanted to go with the ball.

“I had seen on film that, whenever they get in those situations, that quarterback had a bad habit of staring at that two and throwing the ball--letting it loose,” Governor said. “I put myself in position…I knew he would do it.”

Governor’s preparation paid off as he picked off Schuster’s pass intended for junior wide receiver Marcus Preston at the UNI 10 and returned 22 yards to the UNI 32.

The interception--the first of Governor’s collegiate career--put on display something which UNI defensive coordinator and secondary coach Randall McCray knows well.

“He is very conscientious,” McCray said. “He likes the film room. He likes the classroom. [He] loves being on the field…When guys love the game like that, they tend to put more time into the game, tend to study more film, study on their own. Woo is kind of one of those human beings that does that.”

Governor called his competitiveness and football IQ his greatest strength as a football player and works tirelessly on his game to become the best player that he can be.

“I am a true student of the game,” Governor said. “I spend so much time watching film, so much time critiquing myself, so much time learning the game in and out…I know the more I know and the more I understand, the faster I can play and the more impact I can make.”

Growing up with a dad and cousins that played the game, Governor’s passion for football started very early in his life with him proclaiming to his mom at the age of three or four that he would play college football.

His passion extended beyond the playing of the game to the doldrums of practice. When every other kid wanted to go home or dreamed of the upcoming game, Governor approached practice with the same fervor as a he did for each game.

“I was the kid who loved to go to practice,” Governor said. “My mom thought I was crazy…The stuff that everyone else hated, I loved doing the little things. Whether it was sprints, drills, running laps--I was always in love with it. I found it so amusing. It was so much fun.”

However, a love and passion does not serve as the sole motivator for Governor’s willingness and desire to prepare and improve.

Prior to his senior year as cornerback for Durant High School in Plant City, Florida, Governor’s teammate, fellow cornerback and best friend Grover Wills died in a shooting.

“That was a rough time for me,” Governor said. “That was somebody I was spending countless amount of time with. If we were not together, we were on the phone. When he passed, that definitely was life changing.”

Governor described losing Wills as a ‘big point’ in his life which continues to drive and humble him. The junior said that the loss showed him that ‘you cannot take any time for granted’ and that ‘nothing is guaranteed on this earth.’

Governor also added that his parents, Angelina Valdez and Marques Governor, are his rock and serve as a motivation for him and helped to build him into both the football player and man he is today.

“We were from very humble beginnings,” Governor said. “We never had a silver spoon. I have seen my mom go through so much and see my mom work her tail off just to provide...I have seen her sacrifice and work extremely hard and go without just so I could have.”

He added that his relationship with his father helped to set a tone for his life and insure he holds himself accountable.

“My dad, he is not only my dad, he is like a brother,” Governor said. “He is my best friend. He was always brutally honest with me whether it was tremendously good, whether it was bad.”

Motivated by a love for the game, his relationship with his parents and the loss of Wills, Governor said he treats every opportunity on the football field--practice or game--the same.

“I do what I do to provide opportunity for not only my community, but my family,” Governor said. “My goal is to retire both of my parents. My goal is to take my family name to the next level…I play every snap like it is my last snap even in practice. I attack the weight room. I treat the weight room like it is a game. I am a competitor…I will not take anything for granted.”