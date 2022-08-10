'It is all about points': Scoring key to UNI's new-look offense, QB decision

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley left little doubt about what he looks for when making decisions about the Panthers’ offense through his first two press conferences of the fall -- points.

Last week, when asked what No. 21 UNI needs and what intrigues him about new co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bodie Reeder’s offense, Farley wasted no time with his reply.

“Points. That is the simplest question of the day,” Farley said. “It is all about points.”

The need for points provided the driving force for overhauling the UNI offense under Reeder and Ryan Clanton.

“We wanted to make it for UNI instead of keep grabbing words from other systems,” Farley said. “The plays are not that much different. Plays are plays, but how you teach them and how you can comprehend them is a big difference. I think, with what we did, our players have a better understanding of it. They will understand it better, they are more confident in it. Thus, they should play faster and that is how you score points.”

During UNI football media day Wednesday, Farley used the strength of the Panthers’ schedule -- UNI plays five teams ranked in the preseason top 25 -- to hammer home the importance of points.

“We brought Bodie Reeder in to score points,” Farley said. “We brought in wide receivers to score points. We are going to have to win games in two-minute offense. We are going to have to win games with a field goal. We are going to win games by seven points or less.”

The importance of scoring also displays itself in the ongoing competition for the starting job at the most important position on the field -- quarterback.

With redshirt junior Theo Day and redshirt sophomore Matt Morrissey continuing to split reps with the first team offense, the decision on who will be under center in week one depends on which player will lead the offense to the most points, according to Farley.

“The quarterback has to make decisions to score points,” Farley said. “Which quarterback will drive the field in a two-minute offense? … Who is going to make those drives? Who is going to be able to take the field with that kind of demeanor to win the game? That is what will determine if we picked the right quarterback and if we got the quarterback to do that.”

Last season, Day was that quarterback, piloting the Panthers’ to a 6-5 record and a berth in the FCS playoffs after joining the team weeks before the start of the season.

In his second season at UNI, Day said he finds himself more comfortable in his environment after what he described as a "tough transition" transferring from Michigan State.

“I am doing well,” Day said. “I have that experience behind me. It is something I did not really have before. That gives me some confidence going forward.”

Beyond last season, Farley emphasized the importance of Day experiencing a full offseason in Cedar Falls.

“Theo Day showed up in our room right before the season started,” Farley said. “Now, he is with us all summer long. … Theo got to go through the offseason with what do in the weight room, with what we do in ‘The Sand,’ what we do all day long. He got to experience that which pulls you together as a unit. … That is more important to me with how he will handle a huddle and the team on game day.”

The Panther coaching staff remains undecided on which quarterback will start, but Day started camp as the first quarterback to play with the first team, according to Farley.

“They are getting equal reps with equal players,” Farley said. “It is not time to pick the quarterback this early in camp. It is time to find the players because it is more about the continuity and chemistry of the team than it is just the quarterback.”

However, Farley revealed that the decision regarding who will take over the majority of the first team reps may come as early as Monday.

With the importance of points thoroughly established and the quarterback battle nearing its conclusion, the focus shifts to the installation of Reeder’s offense.

Tasked with producing points in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, a gauntlet home to six of the top 50 defenses in terms of total defense in 2021, the Panthers’ offense faces the same herculean task as it does every season.

According to Quan Hampton, UNI’s leading returning receiver despite only playing in eight games, the new offense under Reeder allows for greater freedom on the field.

“I know if I get a double-team that means one of my boys is open,” Hampton said. “The creativity of this offense is all about avoiding those situations and being able to put somebody into a different situation to get them open.”

Hampton expanded on his early impressions of the new offense and how it compares to previous seasons.

“A lot of these offenses are the same, but I like the creativity of it,” Hampton said. “Knowing how to use different pieces … that is what I love about it. [Panther fans] can expect a lot of explosive plays. … This year they can expect an explosive fast offense that is putting up points. That is for sure.”

Day also discussed the new offense and how it has impacted the quarterback position for the Panthers.

“I feel like I am picking it up pretty well,” Day said. “There were some bumps in the spring, but now, in the fall, the whole room has a better understanding of it. … The speed of the play, the number of RPOs we have on runs and the downfield shots are the biggest differences.”

However, Farley provided a more nuanced perspective on the continued evolution of the Panthers’ new-look offense.

“I am okay with where we are at, but I am not pleased with where we are at,” Farley said. “Because I know where we need to get to. They have done nothing wrong. They have just not gotten there. … I know what is coming and they do not. They are excited because they are getting ready to play. … [Am I] happy with where [we] are at? Absolutely not. We will not be there until the end of the season. Hopefully, we will get there sooner than later.”

Panthers announce six captains for 2022 season Farley announced Spencer Cuvelier, Benny Sapp III, Nick Ellis, Erik Sorensen, Dom Williams and Quan Hampton as the captains for the 2022 season.

Farley said the captains, a blend of homegrown Iowans and out-of-state players, exemplify Panther football.

“They are UNI football with how they practice, how they play and what is instilled in them,” Farley said.

Bryce Paup promoted to assistant head coaching position On Wednesday, Farley announced defensive line coach Bryce Paup received a promotion to assistant head coach.

Paup joined UNI for the second time in his coaching career in July 2018 and enters his ninth overall season with the Panthers.

“Bryce has a great demeanor off the field as much as on the field,” Farley said. “That direction and mentorship is very important to our team and our coaches. … He is UNI football. He understands what we do.”

Talented freshman studying under senior defender Dewaun Mack joined UNI as a highly sought-after defensive back prospect out of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

A three-star according to 247Sports, Farley said he expects Mack to be "a heckuva football player" for UNI in the future.

To continue growing Mack as a player and nurture his talent, the UNI coaching staff tasked the freshman with learning from MVFC Preseason First Team defensive back Benny Sapp III.

“We put Dewaun Mack behind Benny Sapp,” Farley said. “I told him to learn from Benny Sapp. I told him to watch him practice. That is how you practice. … If we bring the right guys in and we put them behind the right person … then you will learn from that player.”

Northern Iowa Football Schedule 2022 Sept. 3 - @Air Force, Sept. 10 - @North Dakota, Sept. 17 - Sacramento State, Sept. 24 - @Western Illinois Oct. 1 - Indiana State, Oct. 8 - Illinois State, Oct. 15 - Utah Tech, Oct. 22 - Missouri State, Oct. 29 - @Southern Illinois Nov. 5 - South Dakota State, Nov. 19 - @South Dakota