Isaiah Weston is looking like his 2019 version and that is good for UNI

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Weston was all smiles after the game when he began talking about his touchdown

“It felt very nice,” Weston said.

STICKY LIKE SAPP: Safety Benny Sapp III had a pair of interceptions Saturday and now has three through three games and four since arriving in Cedar Falls after transferring from Minnesota in the spring.

A third interception Saturday was overturned on review.

“Benny is a good football player,” Farley said. “What makes him good is he plays hard every down. He runs sideline to sideline and he will chase down the guy who scores a touchdown to make sure he is the first one down there to celebrate with him.

“Benny practices like that and that is also why he is good.”

Sapp III is nearly halfway to the nine career collegiate interceptions his dad, Benny II had in his career with Iowa and UNI.

“I just want to thank my teammate Matt Morrissey, Coach Dalton, throw me the football after practice every day,” Sapp said. “I knew my hands were an issue and I’ve worked on it every day in camp…I just want to shout out to them because without them I probably would not have caught none today.”