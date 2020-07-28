Iowa State replaces Cy-Hawk game with Ball State

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMES – If all goes as planned, Jack Trice Stadium will host Iowa State's first four games of the upcoming football season.

ISU announced Tuesday that it has added Ball State as a 12th game to its schedule. The Cardinals will make a Sept. 12 trip to Ames, replacing the Cy-Hawk game that was canceled when the Big Ten went to a conference-only football schedule.

Ball State had that week open after its games against Indiana and Michigan were canceled. The Cardinals were originally set to play Michigan on Sept. 12.

Elsewhere in the state, the University of Northern Iowa is still looking for a replacement after its game with the Iowa was canceled. The Panthers are currently scheduled to play at Idaho State on Sept. 12 and have the weekend of Sept. 5 open.

In addition to playing their first four games at home, eight of Iowa State's 12 overall games will take place in Jack Trice Stadium. The first road game will be Oct. 3 at Kansas.

“I am excited for our players and fans to have eight opportunities to play in Jack Trice Stadium this fall,” Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said, in a Tuesday school release. “Playing our first four games and six of the opening eight at home should give our team a significant competitive advantage.”