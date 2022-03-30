Impact of recent CFB policy changes being felt at UNI, standards needed says Farley

Recent rule changes in college football have forced coaches at every level to modify and adapt every facet of the way in which their programs function.

On July 1, 2021, landmark policy changes to the NCAA name, image and likeness and transfer rules went into effect that ushered in a new age of college athletics.

Football and basketball—the epicenters of money and fame in college athletics—quickly created a “new normal” as athletes, such as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, quickly signed life-altering NIL deals.

The modifications to a once strict policy did not only impact the biggest schools and programs. It opened the door for athletes at all levels of college athletics.

Although the door opened for college athletes across the country nearly a year ago, the full impact of the rule change has yet to be fully seen says UNI head football coach Mark Farley.

When asked about the impact of the rule changes during a press conference on Monday, Farley predicted the true effect of the one-time transfer and NIL rule changes will not be felt for another two years. Similarly, Farley said the full impact of the NCAA transfer portal, created in October 2018, only started to become fully realized recently.

“No one will see the real impact of this until the third year,” Farley said. “You are seeing the results of the transfer portal right now.”

Those results have caused recruiting and roster management to change drastically in the last four years.

For the Panthers, fifth-year players with extensive understanding of UNI’s system and schemes are harder to come by, according to Farley.

“It is hard to get a fifth-year developed quarterback, a fifth-year developed linebacker, a fifth-year developed DB anymore,” Farley said. “Heck—you got to play them as freshman.”

Entering his 21st season at the helm, the game changed before Farley’s eyes.

“When you get a young player on the field, they may be athletic, but unless they know what they are doing, they look very average,” Farley said. “Give me a fifth-year defensive tackle, I will give you an All-American. Give me a second-year defensive tackle, boy, I better make my system fit him or he will not look very good.”

The Transfer portal stands as the main culprit forcing UNI and other programs to play younger and younger players. The moment a young player shines for the Panthers, they move on to greener pastures on bigger stages.

“People try to better their teams by looking at your team,” Farley said. “So, there is a lot going on behind the scenes.”

Combined with new NIL changes, larger programs can add gaudy opportunities to their recruiting pitches. In a recent interview, former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson noted NIL opportunities played a factor in choosing the University of Nebraska out of the portal.

Recently, UNI lost key contributors Xavior Williams, Briley Moore, Omar Brown and Chris Kolarevic, all of whom landed at Power 5 schools.

Nonetheless, Farley and UNI do not play the victim of these changes. In fact, Farley noted the changes have created a transactional form of roster management.

“There are reasons to move, whether it is the highest level for the money or the mid-major levels for the playing,” Farley said. “It is like free agency. The transfer portal is nothing more than free agency.”

As key contributors left, Farley made the necessary adaptations and brought in Power 5 transfers Peni Naulu, Desmond Hutson, Devell Washington, Cordarrius Bailey, Bradrick Shaw, Dylan Boles and current starting quarterback Theo Day.

“We are the epicenter of movement,” Farley said. “You better be able to adapt to it with your coaching because it all comes down to how quickly your players learn so you can get your best athletes on the field.”

However, as coaches have adapted to the transactional nature of college football, issues arose which Farley believes necessitates the formulation of guidelines.

“I do not know if anyone understands the effect that is really going to happen, but we all know that it is going to be different,” Farley said. “When are we going to have some type of standard that gives everybody the ability to get a win-win from it?”

Farley specifically noted the collegiate career of Miami basketball player Charlie Moore. The sixth-year redshirt senior from Chicago started his collegiate career at Cal, spent two years at Kansas and DePaul and finished his career at Miami.

“When I hear you can move around that many times, I do not know the whole story behind it, but that kind of hit me,” Farley said. “We need some type of continuity, some type of standard, some type of rules or some guidelines we need to follow…”

For now, few restrictions prevent what some describe as a landscape akin to the Wild West. The head coach said he expects standards and guidelines, which benefit schools and athletes, to develop as college athletics move forward.

“We have got to get some type of standard set so it is a win for the student-athlete, but there is some kind of continuity for the university so they can build programs,” Farley said.

