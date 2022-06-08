He’s All That: UNI lands commitment from Lewis Central QB

COUNCIL BLUFFS — UNI got its guy.

Between 7-on-7 and baseball competitions, Lewis Central quarterback Braylon Kammrad found time to announce his commitment to the Panthers on Tuesday.

Kammrad said the biggest factor in his decision to commit to UNI is the belief the coaching staff in Cedar Falls has in him.

“The coaching staff and the people around that area, just their ability to believe in me,” Braylon said. “Through this recruiting process … it really felt like the right place for me.”

A member of the 2023 recruiting class, the senior-to-be from Council Bluffs provides a skill set with tantalizing upside.

In his first full season as starting quarterback, Kammrad left little doubt about his arm talent, throwing for 2,506 yards, 25 touchdowns — to only four interceptions — and completing 61.9% of his throws.

But that ability through the air only shows half of his repertoire. As a member of the Titans recent state champion 4x200 meter relay team, Braylon has the ability to make defenses pay with his feet. During his junior season, he added 358 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

Braylon said that he expects his expansive skills to be the biggest asset he brings to the UNI football program.

“My natural arm talent, my IQ — knowing where to put the football, being able to read the defense and also, if things start to breakdown, being able to take off and run,” Braylon said. “Being able to cause fits for defenses, being able to throw the ball over top and, if needed to, run the football and extend plays. So, being able to do both things is very beneficial. I can bring that to the table at UNI.”

His on-field ability is also alluded to in how Lewis Central head football coach and Braylon’s father, Justin Kammrad, describes his starting quarterback and what he allowed the Titans to do.

“Our entire playbook is wide open, from the quick passing game to the intermediate to the long ball,” Justin said. “He has been been playing quarterback since he was eight years old. … His ability to understand offenses, understand defenses and make the right read and be able to protect the football, I am totally confident in his abilities as a quarterback.”

In addition to his physical attributes, Justin said, Braylon routinely demonstrates leadership and drive to continually improve.

“He is going to compete his butt off to get playing time there,” Justin said. “You talk about leadership ability, it is always developing, but he does a great job for us and led us to a state championship last year. … Really works his tail off.”

Justin added that he feels another asset Braylon, as a multi-sport athlete, provides is his approach as a competitor.

“As a quarterback, the biggest thing is that competitive experience,” Justin said. “On the football field, on the wrestling mat, and a state champion in track … just going to bringing a competitor to the football team. A kid that is a multi-sport athlete that does a lot of good things. He is going to bring that level of competitiveness to UNI.”

He said he preached a message of competitiveness to all four of the Kammrad boys in order to prepare them for participation in sports at the next level.

“Something that has been ingrained in him is that, you go there, that is the best of the best,” Justin said. “It is going to be super competitive and you have to go in there with an open mind and understand that there are going to be some guys that are better, but you have to outwork them. … Regardless of what sport you are in, you always have to be outworking your opponent.”

The elder Kammrad is the right man to impart this wisdom on his sons. He played running back at the University of Nebraska-Omaha from 2000 to 2003.

“The biggest thing is you go down this journey of wanting to play college football,” Justin said. “Understanding the landscape, the time commitment that is going to be asked of you, you really have to love the game of football. You have to have a passion for it.”

According to the future Panther, Braylon said being able to learn from his father has been a huge factor in his athletic development.

“It really helps a lot getting advice from him,” Braylon said. “Things that I can do, things I need to work on to become the best athlete that I can be and really get myself out there.”

However, Braylon has been able to study and learn from more than just his father. In recent memory, Lewis Central produced current Texas Christian quarterback, former four star Max Duggan and former South Dakota starter Austin Simmons.

“Seeing those guys around, studying them and watching how they approach the game…is something that is invaluable,” Justin said. “They many other talented individuals around our program have really set the standard for what that work ethic needs to be like...For him, he has seen two really high-caliber quarterbacks…and been surrounded by many other talented individuals.”

Braylon added that beyond their approach, the two former Titans motivated him to chase his childhood goal.

“Two people I really look up to,” Braylon said. “They really inspired me to become like them and work hard and go chase after my dreams.”

Despite wanting to pursue playing quarterback at the next level, Braylon did not start his sophomore season as the Titans’ starting quarterback. A shoulder injury picked up during baseball season prevented him from showing his abilities under center, but he still managed to get on the field as the starting free safety.

Kammrad turned in an All-District caliber season and gained beneficial experience in spite of his injury.

“Seeing tendencies in the defense and knowing what they are going to be able to do,” Braylon said. “That side of the ball really helped me.”

When he joins the UNI football program in 2023, Braylon said he is excited to bring his versatile skillset and intangibles to the field. But, according to Justin, Braylon will not be the only one excited.

“We are really excited,” Justin said. “Being familiar with Cedar Falls, being familiar with UNI and the Dome and playing there is huge for us…I feel extremely comfortable and confident in what they are doing.”

