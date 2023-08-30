Sapp signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft in May.
In the preseason, he appeared for the Packers in matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, recording three total tackles, three passes defended and one interception. Sapp's lone interception sealed a 19-15 Green Bay victory over Seattle in the final week of the preseason on Saturday.
Sapp graded out as Pro Football Focus' tenth-highest rated defensive rookie during the preseason with a grade of 82.5.
Sapp is the son of former NFL defensive back Benny Sapp II, who spent eight years in the league with Kansas City, Minnesota and Miami.
Green Bay Packers safety Benny Sapp III (48) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 19-15.
Green Bay Packers safety Benny Sapp III (48) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Malachi Carter (88) during a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cincinnati.