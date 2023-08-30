GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of former Northern Iowa safety Benny Sapp III to their practice squad Wednesday.

Highest graded rookies on defense this Preseason🔥 pic.twitter.com/517Iov7bjw — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 29, 2023

Sapp signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft in May.

In the preseason, he appeared for the Packers in matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, recording three total tackles, three passes defended and one interception. Sapp's lone interception sealed a 19-15 Green Bay victory over Seattle in the final week of the preseason on Saturday.

Sapp graded out as Pro Football Focus' tenth-highest rated defensive rookie during the preseason with a grade of 82.5.

Sapp is the son of former NFL defensive back Benny Sapp II, who spent eight years in the league with Kansas City, Minnesota and Miami.