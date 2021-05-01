Giants take UNI's Elerson Smith in fourth round

In 2019, Smith had 62 quarterback pressures to go with his 14 sacks, 14 QB hurries, 21.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two blocked kicks and 64 total tackles.

For his career, Smith had 32 1/2 tackles for loss, 22 sacks and 16 QB hurries.

Smith finished his career ranking among UNI’s Top 10 in 12 different statistical categories.

Brown said it was a no-brainer for an NFL team to take Smith because he knew how talented the Minneapolis native was from daily battles at UNI practices.

“The best guy I saw every year was Elerson,” Brown said. “I saw him every single day. We had some good battles. We liked to go at it after practice.

“I’m sure when he gets on here he is going to say he got used to being held once practice was going on. After fall camp the inside of his jersey was usually ripped up pretty good, but that was about the only way you could block the guy so I had to get by.”

UNI defensive line coach Bryce Paup, the 1995 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, said last month that Smith was just starting scratch the surface of his talent.