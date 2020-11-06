Former UNI QB, Johnson returning to Iowa as MSU offensive coordinator

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve been all over the place,” said Johnson. “It’s been great. All the different stops, it always was really good for us. It’s all been really positive.”

Johnson and the other Spartan coaches didn’t have the benefit of a full spring practice season to get to work with their new players.

“It was such a unique time,” said Johnson. “It was Zoom meeting after Zoom meeting after Zoom meeting. In a certain sense, we probably were able to dig into things a lot deeper than had we not been in that situation.”

He quickly learned MSU junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who lived in Cedar Rapids for several years and played high school ball at West Des Moines Valley, knew football. His father, Tony Lombardi, was the head football coach at Cedar Rapids Washington for seven years.

“Rocky’s been in football for a long time,” Johnson said. “You can see those things, the leadership skills, the really good football IQ. He’s really done a nice job physically, too. He’s a big, athletic kid who’s really been throwing it well.”