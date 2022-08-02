Former Tiger, PK Cook draws praise from UNI coach

CEDAR FALLS — The accolades and praise keep coming for former Cedar Falls kicker and current Northern Iowa specialist Matthew Cook.

On Tuesday, Cook received preseason First Team Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Conference special teams honors at the place kicking position. Cook earned First Team MVFC All-Conference honors for his play during the 2021 season in which the junior hit 86.4% of field goals and 100% of PATs.

While addressing the media during the MVFC virtual media days, UNI head coach Mark Farley discussed the importance of having a reliable kicker on the roster.

“It means the world,” Farley said. “He is a gem, he has been awesome. He has been a great leader--try to lead from kicker, but Matt has.”

Entering his senior season, Cook took on a larger leadership role according to Farley, who placed the kicker in a class of big-time recent names at UNI.

“He exemplifies a UNI football player in my opinion,” Farley said. “I would throw him in the same context of a person as Spencer Brown, Trevor Penning, Cuvelier. All different positions, but that personality of what a UNI football player is. That is Matt Cook at the kicking position.”

Farley finished, saying Cook is ‘as good as anyone I have had’ and ‘Better than many in leadership.’