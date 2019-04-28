{{featured_button_text}}
093017SI-uni-siu-fb-3

Northern Iowa tight end Elias Nissen (85) makes a four-yard touchdown reception against Southern Illinois during the 2017 season.

 BYRON HETZLER, THE SOUTHERN

CEDAR FALLS -- Five University of Northern Iowa football players received invitations to NFL minicamps after the NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday.

Tight end Elias Nissen (Chicago Bears), defensive tackle Bryce Douglas (Minnesota Vikings), defensive end Rickey Neal Jr., kicker Austin Errthum (Kansas City Chiefs) and quarterback Eli Dunne (Atlanta Falcons) will get a chance to earn a job in the NFL.

Nissen had 12 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns during his senior season and put up marks at UNI's Pro Day that would have ranked among the best for tight ends at the NFL Combine.

Douglas finished with 67 tackles, including 11 for a loss with 2.5 sacks this past season.

Neal Jr. led UNI with 14.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks while making 55 total stops last season on his way to a spot on the all-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team.

Errthum made 24 field goals as a senior and went 35-for-35 on PAT kicks. He led FCS in field goals made per game.

Dunne threw for 2,584 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2018 to help the Panthers reach the FCS playoffs.

NFL minicamps will take place May 3-6.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments