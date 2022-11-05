Five Takeaways: What we learned in UNI's 31-28 loss to South Dakota State

1.) Defense improved, but not perfect: The defense forced a pair of first half punts and managed to make the Jackrabbits settle for a field goal on two drives. For all intents and purposes, that is a good enough performance in the first two quarters for Northern Iowa to have had a lead on No. 1 South Dakota State at the half. However, allowing the Jackrabbits to convert on 6-of-9 third downs showed the Panthers still have work to do on that side of the ball.

2.) Depleted d-line impresses: Down usual starters Caden Houghtelling and Khristian Boyd, who missed the game due to injury, the Panthers managed to hold the Jackrabbits to less than 4 yards per carry in the run game. During the season, the Jackrabbits have been one of the more potent rushing offenses in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 1455 yards and 20 touchdowns. They managed just 81 yards in the first half.

3.) UNI living and dying with the spread offense: Predicated on creating space and getting the ball in the hands of playmakers, the spread offense can be one of the most explosive and enjoyable to watch. The Panthers have been the paradigms of the best and worst the scheme has to offer. On Saturday, UNI waltzed 86 yards down the field in five plays to score a go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter. However, on the next two UNI possessions, the Panthers went three-and-out, allowing the Jackrabbits to take advantage of a gassed UNI defense for a pair of touchdowns. The Panthers woes returned in the second half as UNI managed a scoring drive to start the quarter, but went three-and-out on the next drive with a chance to tie up the game.

4.) Morancy-Day connection special: Quarterback Theo Day and wide receiver Sergio Morancy connected on five passing touchdowns entering Saturday. The duo did not hook up on any scoring plays against the Jackrabbits, but they did set up the Panthers third touchdown when Day found Morancy for a 53-yard gain. The connection came one play after Morancy failed to bring down a deep ball down the sidelines. Day’s willingness to go back to Morancy after a drop the play prior shows the chemistry between the duo.

5.) Matthew Cook an all-timer for UNI: UNI junior kicker Matthew Cook made program history when he sent his second PAT of the game through the uprights. The kick cut the Jackrabbits lead to 17-14 and marked Cook’s 115th made PAT. A high-water mark for the program, Cook did so by connecting on 100% of his PATs since taking over kicking duties in 2019. A number of additional program records are well within reach with one game left in the season and a full season of eligibility remaining. The kicker does not always get the spotlight, but Cook will find his name among the all-time greats in Cedar Falls when it is all said and done.