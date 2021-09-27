First week of MVFC play was crazy

The WIU-YSU game produced 774 total yards, USD-MSU 800. South Dakota State racked up 517 in a 44-0 win over Indiana State.

“The numbers that are going up in this league are unbelievable,” Farley said. “I thought it was a defensive league, but it is an offensive league right now.”

The offensive explosion could be said to be happening in Cedar Falls, too.

Prior to the bye week, UNI scored 34 points against Sacramento State and followed that up with a 44-point effort in a victory over St. Thomas. That is the first time since 2018 that the Panthers, who currently rank sixth in the FCS in scoring defense (11.6), had scored more than 30 points in back-to-back games.

INJURY UPDATE: UNI’s offensive line figures to get a boost Saturday when the No. 15 Panthers host Youngstown State for Homecoming.

Justin Peine and Matthew Vanderslice, both whom started the season opener against Iowa State at right guard and tackle, respectively, will be good to go against the Penguins.

“We just had to get them healthy,” Farley said. “As of right now both Vanderslice and Peine will be available.”