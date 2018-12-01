DAVIS, Calif. — Northern Iowa had plenty of opportunities to win Saturday night’s FCS playoff road game at UC Davis.
The Panthers’ inability to capitalize on enough of them proved costly in a 23-16 loss to sixth-seeded UC Davis at Aggie Stadium.
“It was a fight to the end, to the very last snap we took,” senior tight end Elias Nissen said. “There were momentum shifts ... it was a hard-fought game and we just couldn’t finish it out. It was UNI football.”
UNI (7-6) failed to score on a pair of second-half turnovers that set it up inside the Aggie 35, missing a 51-yard field goal attempt on one and turning the ball over one play after an Austin Evans interception.
The final two missed opportunities, however, came in the fourth quarter after UNI had gotten within a touchdown.
After a Trevor Allen one-yard touchdown run got the Panthers within 23-16 with 6 minutes left in the third quarter, UNI’s defense forced a three-and-out. The Panthers drove all the way to the UC Davis 25, but three plays went nowhere and a 42-yard Austin Errthum field goal attempt was wide left
UNI still had life, though, after UC Davis missed a 36-yard field goal with 5:03 to go.
The Panthers converted a fourth-and-one at midfield on an 18-yard Marcus Weymiller run. But a false start on a third-and-four from the Aggie 31 hurt. Then a pass that looked to be good for a first down went in and out of Briley Moore’s hands. And on fourth down and 11 with 2:05 to go and UNI out of timeouts, a deep pass to Moore was knocked away.
UC Davis went into victory formation and claimed the first FCS playoff victory in school history.
“Kind of been a problem the last couple of weeks. We do great getting down to the red zone and couldn’t finish those drives out,” Nissen said. “We had to convert some of those and come out with six.”
UNI trailed 16-6 at the half, and UC Davis drove down the field before the Panthers got what looked like their first opportunity to seize control when Duncan Ferch picked off a Jake Maier pass at the UNI goal line and returned it 63 yards to the Aggie 35. But a short run and two incomplete passes forced UNI to try a long field goal, and Errthum was short from 51 yards.
UC Davis then quickly drove the length of the field and scored on a Ulonzo Gilliam two-yard run to make it 23-6. But UNI would just not go away although it misfired once before finally getting things going in the third.
That is what Panther head coach Mark Farley will remember most about the game.
“They played the way I’d hope they’d play tonight,” Farley said. “They came back. We came in to win a close game in the fourth quarter. That is playoff football. You’ve got to win close games on the road. I thought we were going to make that final drive to win the game. We put ourselves in position with how I thought the game would unfold, and we just didn’t make those plays going down the stretch.”
The Panthers responded to that 23-6 deficit with a quick 2:03 drive, keyed by a 43-yard catch and run by Terrell Carey that resulted in Allen’s touchdown run. Then the real missed opportunity was next.
The first play after Allen’s touchdown, Austin Evans picked off a Maier pass and returned it inside the Aggie 5, only to have the Panthers pushed back to the UC Davis 30 because of a block in the back. On the very next play, Eli Dunne was picked off by Vincent White.
“Ultimately, what it came down to, where we came up short, is when we got into the red zone and we didn’t get touchdowns. That is where we needed to make a play,” Farley said.
Maier completed 28 of 42 pass for 310 yards. Star receiver Keelan Doss caught nine passes for 137 yards, but just one for nine in the second half when UNI’s defense got after it.
Dunne was 22 of 40 in his final game as a Panther for 273 yards.
Christian Jegen was one of three Panther defenders to finish with 11 tackles. Bryce Flater and Ferch were the other two, with Flater recorded five tackles for loss.
The Aggies led 16-6 at halftime.
UNI got a strong start to the game, but once again failed to capitalize.
The Panthers won the toss, elected to receive and immediately drove down the field but had to settle for a 36-yard field Austin Errthum field goal, his 23rd of the season, to make it 6-3 with 4:16 left in the first quarter.
However, the Aggies got a four-yard touchdown pass from Maier to Wesley Preece with 52 seconds left in the first to take a 10-6 lead, and Max O’Rourke kicked field goals of 35 and 19 in the second quarter that made it 16-6.
UNI left two other scoring opportunities on the field in the first half. The first came when a deflection of a Dunne pass was picked Erron Duncan at the Aggie 12.
A couple plays later, a Maier pass floated high and Skakespeare Williams had the ball go in and out of his hands with no potential defender between him and the end zone midway through the second quarter.
UC Davis 23, UNI 16
Northern Iowa 6 0 7 3 — 16
UC Davis 10 6 7 0 — 23
First quarter
UNI — FG Errthum 41, 11:54. (Drive: 9 plays, 51 yards, 3:06).
UCD — FG O’Rourke 24, 7:26. (Drive: 14 plays, 68 yards, 4:22).
UNI — FG Errthum 36, 4:16. (Drive: 10 plays, 71 yards, 3:03).
UCD — Preece 4 pass from Maier (O’Rourke kick), :52. (Drive: 9 plays, 76 yards, 3:19).
Second quarter
UCD — FG O’Rourke 35, 4:43 (Drive: 8 plays, 52 yards, 2:39).
UCD — FG O’Rourke 19, :00. (Drive: 10 plays, 63 yards, 2:57).
Third quarter
UCD — Gilliam 2 run (O’Rourke kick), 8:03 (Drive: 5 plays, 66 yards, 1:49).
UNI — T. Allen 1 run (Errthum kick), 6:00. (Drive: 6 plays, 74 yards, 2:03).
Fourth quarter
UNI — FG Errthum 45, 14:09. (Drive: 9 plays. 57 yards, 4:22).
