CEDAR FALLS — Down early, Northern Iowa did not panic.
In fact, the Panthers kept their cool and got clutch performances across the board to grind out a 16-13 FCS first-round playoff victory over Lamar Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
UNI (7-5) fell behind 13-3 as the Cardinals (7-5) scored on their first two possessions.
But the Panther defense pitched a shutout over the final 47 minutes, 2 seconds, and Austin Errthum kicked three field goals, including the game-winning, 35-yarder with 13:09 left in the fourth quarter.
“We are fortunate and we are happy,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “When I say we are fortunate ... they earned it and that is all that matters. They earned this win and they should be very happy.”
The Panthers advance to face sixth-seeded UC-Davis (9-2) in Davis, Calif., next Saturday at 6 p.m.
UNI was favored by four touchdowns Saturday against a team that was making its FCS playoff debut. It wasn’t nearly that easy.
Lamar scored on its second offensive play, a 73-yard touchdown pass, and then converted four consecutive third downs on a 75-yard drive to take a 13-3 lead with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers were stunned, but a team making its 20th FCS playoff appearance knew there was a lot of football left to play.
“What we did well is we calmed down because it was frustrating early,” Farley said.
Much of the Cardinals’ early success came because of the elusiveness of quarterback Darrel Colbert and Lamar’s speed.
On the second play of the game, Colbert threw a bubble screen to Kirkland Banks in the right flat. He spun out of one tackle and outraced several Panthers, pulling away in the end for the 73-yard score.
Colbert time-and-time again dodged sacks, scrambled to extend plays and completed big passes or broke off huge runs for first downs. He finished with 268 passing yards.
“We could not catch him, and we could not get him on the ground,” said Farley.
Over the final three quarters, however, UNI did a better job of containing Colbert, and in fact, sacked him six times, including two late in the game by Elerson Smith. The first on a third-and-nine play forced Lamar kicker Elvin Martinez to attempt a longer field goal and it resulted in a 36-yard miss with 2:50 left in the game.
Then with 15 seconds left and Lamar with one last shot to run a razzle-dazzle play, Smith buried Colbert again.
“My tackle didn’t really get out of his stance so I went for it and ended up getting him,” Smith said of the second sack.
It was one of several big plays by the Panther defense, which also forced and recovered two Cardinal fumbles inside the UNI 20-yard line. Martinez also missed another field goal from 43 yards out late in the third quarter that could have given Lamar a 16-13 lead.
“We lined up for two field goals, and in my opinion, if you put him out there, that is on the offense,” Lamar head coach Mike Schultz said. “You put him in that situation. I’ve never been one to put any blame on the kid. He made a good pass on both I thought and just missed it.
“You start talking about turnovers, and we had not had turnovers all year long. We had not put the ball on the ground. We put the ball on the ground twice down in their end of the field and you can’t do that and come away with a win.”
Errthum kicked field goals of 21 and 44 in the first half, and UNI tied it at 13-all on a 32-yard pass from Eli Dunne to Jalen Rima with 1:59 left to halftime.
Neither team could get it going in the second half as UNI made two huge plays to keep the game tied.
With 9:12 left in the third, Bryce Douglas, who had nine tackles from his defensive tackle position, forced and Korby Sander recovered a fumble at the Panther 16. The second fumble recovery came after Lamar executed a successful fake punt, but Christian Jegen forced and Sander recovered at the Panther 20.
UNI’s game-winning points came as Errthum made his 21st field goal of the season after Dunne extended the drive with a 10-yard scramble on a third-and-nine play.
“We were going to win this game any way we had to whether that was in the air or on the ground,” running back Trevor Allen said.
Allen (112 yards on 18 carries) and Marcus Weymiller (128 on 29 carries) each rushed for more than 100 yards in the win.
“I felt like we had weathered the storm and that is kind of what happens in these games, there is always a rush of momentum,” Farley said of his team’s resolve. “Who can sustain the game, and I thought we had the potential to do it because of our offensive line, the way we play defense and our special teams are very good.”
UNI 16, Lamar 13
Lamar 13 0 0 0 — 13
N. Iowa 3 10 0 3 — 16
First quarter
Lam — Banks 73 pass from Colbert (run failed), 14:23. (Drive: 2 plays, 75 yards, :37).
UNI — FG Errthum 21, 12:21. (Drive: 5 plays, 33 yards, 2:02).
Lam — Robinson 25 pass from Colbert (Martinez kick), 7:29. (Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:52).
Second quarter
UNI — FG Errthum 44, 8:16. (Drive: 6 plays, 30 yards, 2:45).
UNI — Rima 32 pass from Dunne (Errthum kick), 1:59. (Drive: 11 plays, 91 yards, 3:29).
Fourth quarter
UNI — FG Errthum 35, 13:09. (Drive: 11 plays, 58 yards, 4:33).
Att. — 4,082.
TEAM STATISTICS
Lamar UNI
First downs 19 19
Rushes-yards 44-149 50-239
Passing yards 268 107
Comp-att-int 14-27-1 8-21-1
Return yards 7 123
Punts-avg. 4-46.8 6-40.2
Fumbles-lost 3-3 1-0
Penalty-yards 4-32 5-70
Time of possession 27:48 32:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
LAMAR — M. Wanza 14-85, A. Walker 11-28, B. Arnold 1-23, D. Colbert Jr. 18-13.
UNI — M. Weymiller 29-128, T. Allen 18-112, E. Dunne 2-minus 1.
Passing
LAMAR — D. Colbert Jr. 14-25-1, 268 yards, D. Thompson Jr. 0-1-0.
UNI — E. Dunne 8-21-1, 107 yards.
Receiving
LAMAR — K. Banks 2-77, T. Givens 2-56, J. Ruffin 3-49, C. Robinson 3-34, D. Gaston 1-25, M. Wanza 2-21, D. Thompson Jr. 1-6.
UNI — J. James 4-55, J. Rima 1-32, D. McShane 2-13, B. Moore 1-7.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
LAMAR — Taylor 5-9-14, Jernigan 3-5-8, Brooks 3-4-7, Garner 3-4-7, Randle 5-1-6, Crosley 5-1-6, Wilson 1-3-4, Spencer 2-2-4, Boseman 0-4-4, Mitchell 2-1-3, Jeffery 2-1-3, Abrom 2-0-2, Houston 2-0-2, Colbert 0-1-1, Martinez 1-0-1, Daily 1-0-1, Arnold 1-0-1, Team 1-0-1.
UNI — Ferch 3-7-10, Douglas 3-6-9, B. Thomas 2-6-8, Neal 1-5-6, Jegen 3-3-6, Flater 2-4-6, Lambert 2-4-6, Sander 2-3-5, Wells 0-4-4, S. Thomas 0-4-4, Smith 2-1-3, A.J. Allen 1-1-2, Nimmers 2-0-2, Brekke 0-2-2, Brinkman 0-2-2, McShane 1-0-1, Weymiller 0-1-1, Williams 1-0-1, Friedrich 0-1-1, Team 1-0-1.
Tackles for loss
LAMAR — Crosley 1-11, Abrom 1-3, Garner 0.5-1, Wilson 0.5-0.
UNI — Smith 2-10, B. Thomas 1-8, Neal 1-6, Flater 1-8, Lambert 1-5.
Sacks
LAMAR — Crosley 1-11.
UNI — Smith 2-10, Neal 1-6, Flater 1-8, Lambert 1-5.
