DAVIS, Calif. -- The first time UC Davis star receiver Keelan Doss catches a pass Saturday in a second-round FCS playoff game against Northern Iowa, Panthers' receiver coach Pat McCann knows what he has to do.
The 6-foot-3, 209-pound senior has caught 100 passes this season, one season after he caught 115. Many expect he will be chosen in the 2019 NFL draft.
In all, Doss has caught 303 passes for 3,789 yards and 26 touchdowns in four seasons.
As for McCann, he'll feel obligated to apologize to UNI head coach Mark Farley when Doss catches his first pass Saturday. After all, McCann recruited Doss to UC Davis.
McCann spent four seasons coaching wide receivers at UC Davis, including two seasons with current UNI outside linebackers and special teams coach Dave Braun, who served as the Aggies' defensive line coach.
"I will take that blame," McCann said sheepishly of Doss being an Aggie.
"It's funny. I was texting with Keelan a few weeks ago and we joked wouldn't it be ironic if we played each other in the playoffs, and sure enough it happens," McCann smiled.
As part of Ron Gould's staff at UC Davis, McCann was the lead recruiter on Doss, who McCann calls one of the most humble individuals anyone could meet.
Doss wasn't highly recruited out of Alameda, Calif., where his family's apartment burned down while he was in high school, forcing them to live in a hotel for two months.
Despite scoring a touchdown in every game he played his senior season, Doss received just one scholarship offer -- from UC Davis.
"Keelan started for us as a true freshman and actually missed a couple of games with an ankle injury so his numbers would be even better," McCann said. "What is cool to think about with Keelan is he is probably one of the hardest workers. He's humble. He has overcome a lot in his life, too."
And, according to McCann, Doss has gotten better every year at Davis, breaking out as junior when he caught 115 passes for 1,499 yards and seven scores to earn Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year honors.
"The biggest thing is, if you put the ball anywhere near him he is going to come down with it. That is probably the biggest strength he has got," McCann said.
Aggies coach Dan Hawkins has called Doss the best receiver he's ever coached, and that is coming from a guy who coached some great players at Boise State and Colorado.
"Sometimes we over-complicate this game. If you have a really good player, you need to get that guy the ball," Hawkins said in a UC Davis article. "It's funny at receiver. If he's your best player you think, 'Oh, let's throw it to him eight or nine times a game,' Whereas, with a running back, you'd certainly give it to him more than eight or nine times.
"Our stated goal going into games this year is to throw it to him 20 times a game."
Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best may have described Doss best in a story in the Spokane Spokesman-Review. "His resume is as strong as any," Best noted. "He's a fun player to watch from a distance, but not so fun up close and personal."
