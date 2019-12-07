BROOKINGS, S.D. -- Sixth-ranked Northern Iowa started slow Saturday, but the Panthers trail only 10-3 at halftime to 10th-ranked South Dakota State in a second-round FCS playoff game.
SDSU scored on its opening possession and lead 10-0 as UNI's offense struggled. The Panthers have just 55 total yards.
Cade Johnson returned the opening kickoff 43 yards to midfield, and Keaton Heide hit Adam Andeson for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 3 minutes and 50 seconds into the first quarter.
A shanked UNI punt set up a short field that the Jacks' turned into a 22-yard Chase Vinatieri field goal and a 10-0 lead with 5:52 left in the first.
The Panthers defense then forced three SDSU turnovers in the second quarter. the last to set up UNI's only score.
After Will McElvain took a 25-yard sack on a third down play inside the Jack 40, Austin Evans forced Jaxon Janke to fumble the ensuing punt and Omar Brown recovered at the SDSU 36. Trevor Allen carried the ball three times for 31 yards to the Jack 5, but UNI couldn't punch it in and had to settle for a Matthew Cook 23-yard field goal with 2:13 left to half.
SDSU has out-gained UNI, 131-54, but have also turned the ball over three times.
SDSU 10, UNI 3
Northern Iowa;0;3;0;0 -- 3
South Dakota St.;10;0;0;0 -- 10
First quarter
SDSU -- Anderson 22 pass from Heide (Vinatieri kick), 12:10. (Drive: 5 plays, 50 yards, 2:50.
SDSU -- FG Vinatieri 22, 5:52. (Drive: 9 plays, 36 yards, 4:05).
Second quarter
UNI -- FG Cook 23, 2:13 (Drive: 7 plays, 30 yards, 2:54).
