CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s offensive staff has had new play callers the past two weeks.
With offensive coordinator John Bond back home in Georgia dealing with a family emergency, wide receivers coach Pat McCann and tight ends coach Nick Danielson led that collective effort.
Head coach Mark Farley commended them on a job well done after the Panthers’ 16-13 victory over Lamar in Saturday’s first-round FCS playoff game.
“I thought Pat and the offensive coaches all did a tremendous job,” Farley said. “It’s a team effort. I thought actually, it was probably, and I told the coaches this in the locker room, it might have been the most well-coached football game, adjustment-wise, that I’ve been involved with in a long time.”
Playing against a team that played man-to-man on the edges and brought pressure from multiple angles, the Cardinals frustrated UNI’s offense at times.
But three things stood out to Farley. The first is the offensive staff stuck with the game plan and pounded away at Lamar with its physical offensive line and rushing game.
Marcus Weymiller (128) and Trevor Allen (112) combined to rush for 240 yards.
“If they are going to play man-to-man, you are going to have to make them defend the run,” Farley said. “Trevor ran super hard, and Marcus always runs super hard.”
Two other calls or series of calls were just as important.
Late in the second quarter, with Lamar cornerbacks driving hard to take away slants and crossing patterns, UNI had Jalen Rima put a double move on his defender. The result was an easy pitch and catch for a 32-yard touchdown that tied the game at 13-all.
“That was a great call at the right time,” Farley said. “That is an instinctive call. It was set up right, and Rima ... had that guy lock, stock and barrel.”
The final big call came with a little input from Farley.
After Lamar had missed a field goal that could’ve tied the game with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left, UNI went back to its run game and forced the Cardinals to use their timeouts.
Facing a third-and-one, Farley chimed in.
“The play is Marcus Weymiller,” Farley said. “Go with what got us here, go to your horse and Marcus found a way. Trevor (Allen) ... same thing all night long.”
Weymiller busted through a small hole for a four-yard gain and although UNI’s drive stalled, it bled the clock down to 26 seconds and Lamar was out of timeouts.
Farley did not say whether Bond would be back from the family emergency to help with the game plan for UNI’s next playoff game Saturday night at UC-Davis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.