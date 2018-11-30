CEDAR FALLS — Winning with style is just not the Northern Iowa way.
Grit, tenacity and determination more accurately describe Panther football.
That’s how UNI won its first-round FCS playoff game over Lamar University last Saturday, and that’s what the Panthers (7-5) will need Saturday when they face seventh-ranked UC Davis (9-2) at 6 p.m.
“It is not about points,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “It is not about what the offense, defense and special teams do. Ultimately it is that score, and the big part of the game is unifying those three phases of the game so you are in position to win the game.”
Farley said the Panthers were unified and played well in all three phases of last week’s game.
Farley also believes the Panthers can play much better and will have to against the Aggies, who are playing in their first FCS playoff game in school history.
UNI will have to avoid mistakes that plagued the Panthers in late-season road losses at Western Illinois and Youngstown State.
“I’m pleased with how a majority of the season has gone,” Farley said. “We have played some good football. It is our consistency that has beaten us up at times, and that is what is going to get tested this weekend.”
The Panthers are facing an Aggies team that is different than just about any other they have faced in 2018.
UC Davis scores points like it never has enough. Nine times this season, the Aggies have scored 42 or more, and the two times they didn’t were losses to Stanford (30-10) and Eastern Washington (59-20).
“They are scoring 50 points (a lot),” Farley said. “I don’t know if we can score 50 points, so we’d better play good defense.”
UNI’s defense has allowed more than 30 points just four times this season and lost all four games — Iowa (38-14), North Dakota State (56-31), Western Illinois (37-17) and Youngstown State (31-10).
The UC Davis offense is led by Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year Jake Maier and NFL draft prospect Keelan Doss, who for the second consecutive year has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in receiving.
“He is just good. He is an NFL receiver,” Farley said of Doss.
Offensively, UC Davis tends to start fast. The Aggies have scored on their opening possession eight times this year, and 10 of 11 games they’ve scored on either their first or second drive.
“Yeah, they are pretty good. We’ve got our hands full. Stanford slowed them down, but that is Stanford. They move the ball up and down the field,” Farley said.
UNI’s defense has been exceptional at times.
The Panthers own three shutouts in a season for the first time since 1971, and after giving up touchdowns on Lamar’s first two possessions last week, UNI shut down the Cardinals and forced three turnovers in the process.
“We have done a good job of adjusting to key injuries throughout the season,” safety A.J. Allen said. “But time doesn’t stop for anybody, so we have to keep moving.
“As a senior on defense, I just want somebody to go out there and give all they have ... go fast and that is all I can ask you to do.”
Offensively, Lamar got a heavy dose of running backs Marcus Weymiller and Trevor Allen last week, and the Panthers will likely try to do the same against a UC Davis defense that has given up 300 rushing yards in a game three times this season, including 372 to Eastern Washington.
“Pound the ball, keep the rock moving,” offensive tackle Spencer Brown said. “Marcus and Trevor ran extremely hard (last week).”
The Panthers headed West feeling confident and fortunate.
“It is a blessing right now to be playing football late in November and into December,” wide receiver Jaylin James said. “Thankful for the opportunity and getting to go out to California and play a good UC Davis team.”
