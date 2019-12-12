HARRISONBURG, Va. — Second-ranked James Madison has playmakers dotting its lineup both offensively and defensively.
To say one unit jumps out over the other is not easy for the No. 6 University of Northern Iowa football team as it prepares to face the Dukes in a 6 p.m. FCS quarterfinal game Friday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
At the same time, the Panthers say it is hard not to notice the production of James Madison’s defensive end tandem of Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka.
Carter and Daka have combined for 48 tackles for loss, 25 sacks and 22 quarterback hurries for the 12-1 Dukes. Carter has been named one of three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given annually to the top defensive player in FCS. Daka finished seventh in that same voting.
“I see two guys who get off the football,” said UNI head coach Mark Farley. “They work well together. They get off the ball and their explosiveness is what I see. They explode off the ball. They have great hips and hands and that is what it takes to be a great defensive end.”
The Dukes’ talented secondary makes that duo even more dangerous, Farley added.
Carter, who began his career at Rutgers, has 46 tackles for loss in three seasons at James Madison.
“At this point, not really,” Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti responded when asked if Carter has any weaknesses. “He is the total package. He has good speed, quickness and power.”
BRING ON THE RAIN: The forecast for Harrisonburg, Va., Friday is not good.
The high temperature is supposed to be 38 degrees. That’s similar to what the Panthers experienced in Brookings, S.D., last weekend. The difference this week is an 80 percent chance of rain that is expected to turn into freezing rain.
“I love it,” defensive tackle Jared Brinkman said. “That sounds like 70 and sunny to me.”
You have free articles remaining.
FAMILIAR FACE: While UNI is playing a new opponent, the Panthers are familiar with Dukes offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery.
Montgomery served as Youngstown State’s offensive coordinator from 2010-17 before spending a season at FBS Charlotte in 2018 and then landing at James Madison.
The Dukes rank No. 1 in the FCS in scoring offense (44.1) and rank in the Top 10 nationally in total offense (482.6) and rushing offense (255.7).
“We’ve played against him many times,” Farley said. “A very similar offense that you would naturally see in our league.”
RESOURCES: Farley mentioned during his Monday press conference that the James Madison is on par with a program like North Dakota State as far as resources and maybe even on par with some FBS programs.
“When you look at JMU they are probably … they are way ahead of the pack as far as resources … and where they are located, they own that recruiting area for this division,” Farley said.
Last year, according to an audit of James Madison’s athletic department, the university spent $11,856,084 on its football program. Consequently, Northern Iowa’s total athletic budget in 2018 was $14.4 million. It also wasn’t long ago that James Madison spent $61 million to renovate Bridgeforth Stadium.
TRANSFER ROUTE: James Madison has done well with FBS transfers, including impact players like Carter, starting quarterback Ben DiNucci (Pittsburgh), running back Jawon Hamilton (Central Florida) and wide receiver Brandon Polk (Penn State).
The Dukes have 15 players on their roster who started at different institutions.
BIG CROWDS: James Madison drew just over 10,000 for its playoff win over Monmouth last weekend. The Dukes have drawn better than 19,000 at Bridgeforth Stadium six times this season with a season-best of 25,076 against Villanova.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.